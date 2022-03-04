SHIPSHEWANA — Tad Hite, the former Shipshewana Town Board President, has been named Shipshewana’s new clerk-treasurer.
Hite replaces former clerk-treasurer Ruth Ann Downey, who resigned on Feb.18 after 33 years on the job. Downey said in an interview she simply reached a point where she thought the best thing for her to do was resign.
Hite stepped down from his role as president of the town board to take the clerk-treasurer’s position. He was one of two candidates who applied for and was interviewed by members of the Republican Party.
Pat Brown, the chairperson of the LaGrange County Republican Party said the party needed to move quickly to put a new person in the Shipshewana position so that town could continue its business uninterrupted. He was sworn in on Wednesday morning.
Hite said he decided to throw his hat into the ring for the clerk-treasurer’s job after a long discussion with his wife. Hite is a lifelong member of the Shipshewana community. Hite said he was happy to be a member of the town board, and happy serving on the town board, but when the position opened up, he felt it was the right move for him.
“It’s just another way for me to serve the community,” he said.
Hite earned an associate’s degree in business, as well as a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. He’s been part of a number of business enterprises in LaGrange County before taking this job, including a graphic design business. Hite operates a uniform company based out of LaGrange.
Hite will serve out the remaining three years of Downey’s term. The Republican Party must now hold a new caucus to select Hite’s successor on the Shipshewana Town Board.
