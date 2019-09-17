INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Federation of Republican Women selected Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe as its 2019 Woman of the Year
Handshoe, a member of the Noble County Republican Women’s Club, was recognized at the 38th Annual “Tribute to Women” Dinner hosted by the Indiana Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) on Aug. 23.
State Auditor Tera Klutz, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, IFRW President Suzanne Heinzmann and State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell joined in recognizing Handshoe for her outstanding service and leadership in her local republican women’s club, the Indiana Federation of Republican Women and the Indiana Republican Party.
“The ‘Tribute to Women’ is one way Indiana Republicans can acknowledge the tremendous volunteer work women contribute to make a difference in Indiana,” Heinzmann said. “Republican elected officials and candidates realize the commitment of time and energy that Federation members have given to make their elections successful.”
Handshoe has been mayor in Kendallville since 2004 and is currently seeking her fifth term in office. She’s facing Democrat Tim Schlotter in the fall generation election.
She’s one of only 12 woman mayors in Indiana out of 120 serving in office.
The mayor also recently appeared as a keynote speaking in August at an Advancing Voices of Women Women’s Campaign Institute event in Fort Wayne.
