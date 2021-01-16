SHIPSHEWANA — Two years ago, when a Florida production company was looking for an idea for its “World’s Greatest …” television show, someone suggested they do a show about flea markets.
Over time, the show’s producers eventually started to focus in on Shipshewana’s world-famous flea market and auction.
Fast-forward two years, and the Shipshewana market is once again shining on national TV.
It all started when the show’s producers began digging around the internet, looking at different flea markets across the county. The deeper those researchers dug, the more interesting Shipshewana looked, said Robert Baccarie, senior producer at How2Media, the company that produces the show, “World’s Greatest.”
“The premise of the show is, we go around the world and do a story behind the story of the world’s greatest people, companies, technologies, destinations, services, and we use one organization to represent that,” he explained. “The criteria we use is the place we feature may not always be the biggest organization in their industry, but they are leaders of that field. And they separate themselves from everyone else by how well they do it.”
How2Media is a private production company headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, just north of Fort Lauderdale. It’s produced the show “World’s Greatest” for the ION Network for the last 15 years.
Baccarie’s company first talked to officials in Shipshewana about doing a story about flea markets, one of many markets they were originally considering for the program. As the show’s producers started narrowing down their list of markets, Shipshewana continued to rise to the top of that list.
He describes “Worlds Greatest” as a television show that takes viewers on a fast-paced tour of some of the most interesting and colorful places and events around the world.
He called the show’s style “edu-tainment,” a combination of educational and entertainment programming. The 30-minute show is divided into smaller segments, each telling a different story.
“In one show, you probably see six different show segments,” said Baccaire.
The Shipshewana market, Trading Place, with its flea market and weekly auction, is widely known as a “must-see” location for visitors to northern Indiana’s Amish Country. The flea market features more than 700 spaces located on 40 acres. In addition to the market, Trading Place offers weekly antique, livestock, and horse auctions
“With the diversity of our businesses, I think that shined a different light on us,” said Lori Gates, director of marketing and customer experience with Shipshewana Trading Place. “We certainly are one of the world’s greatest flea markets, but we have so much more to offer.”
A How2Media production crew first arrived in Shipshewana on Sept. 7 of this past year and spent two full days shooing video of the market, auction and surrounding businesses in an attempt to capture the real taste and the spirit of the Shipshewana market. That mountain of material was then taken back to Florida where it was edited down into the final five-minute piece that aired on ION TV for the first time on Dec. 21. That episode then re-aired again on Jan. 4 and has since been upload to the “World’s Greatest TV” webpage. To view that episode, go to the World’s Greatest TV webpage at worldsgreatesttelevision.com and navigate to season 14, episode 295. The Shipshewana story appears at about a 16-minute mark of the episode.
Trading Place continues to hold weekly auctions of antiques and farm animals through the winter months. The flea market, which runs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, will reopen on May 4 for another summer season, and run through September 29.
