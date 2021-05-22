FORT WAYNE — Two LaGrange County high school students have been named Questa Traditional Scholar recipients. They join more than 70 new scholars in Northeast Indiana and more than 300 scholars currently receiving funding for their college degrees.
The pair will graduate from high school this spring and enter college this fall as freshmen. They are Hannah Martin of Westview who will attend Indiana University at Kokomo and Ella Thompson of Prairie Heights who will attend the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. Both are pursuing degrees in nursing, and each has plans to give back their talents to the Northeast Indiana workforce after completing their degrees.
The Questa Education Foundation’s traditional scholar program is a one-of-a-kind funding program that provides students with the possibility of receiving loan forgiveness up to 75% of the total loan amount. By attending a regional partner school, students can receive an automatic 25% forgiveness, and earn an additional 50% loan forgiveness by living and working in the area for five years after graduation.
The organization said this helps retain local talent who live and work in Northeast Indiana after graduation and helps grow the business community and economy.
Of the students who have participated in the program, more than 65% are giving back their talent by living and working in the region.
Questa serves these students because of the generous support of donors and funders. To learn more about the programs and how to support a student, contact questafoundation.org or call 407-6494.
The Questa Education Foundation was established in 1937 as the Fort Wayne Education Foundation. The Questa Education Foundation helps individuals access postsecondary education with less debt and encourages them to become contributing members of Northeast Indiana’s workforce. Since it adopted the Questa Scholars Program in 2007, the Questa Education Foundation has served over 1,000 students with an 85% graduation rate, provided nearly $13 million in forgivable loans and more than $1.5 in scholarships, and retained more than two-thirds of its graduates in Northeast Indiana.
Questa serves students pursuing higher education in the 11 county region that makes up Northeast Indiana. Those include students in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley, Wabash, and Wells counties.
The program is intended to assist individuals who are recent high school graduates or college freshmen from Northeast Indiana by providing a low-interest, forgivable loan.
The Questa Scholars Program assists families where there is a gap between the cost of attendance and the family’s financial responsibility. Funding for the Questa Scholars Program is available for attaining a certificate, associate’s, or bachelor’s degree. Five thousand dollars is awarded per year, up to $20,000 for a four-year degree, and $10,000 for a certificate or associate’s degree. Students must have obtained a
2.5 GPA for community college or 2.75 cumulative GPA for a four-year degree.
For more information, visit questafoundation.org.
