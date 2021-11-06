KENDALLVILLE ― People and businesses in Kendallville who choose to enroll now have the opportunity to receive primary health care services at a much lower cost.
Local officials gathered Thursday night at the new DirectClinic building at 300 W. Ohio St. to celebrate the grand opening of the clinic.
He said they already have local memberships with employers like Reliable Tool and Machine Co. and the city of Kendallville.
DirectClinic works differently from a typical health care clinic. It’s an employer-based care provider that directly serves employers and employees and labor unions as an alternative payment model for basic health care services.
Sudhakar Krishnan, DirectClinic’s chief executive officer, said the clinics offer people increased access to care and does not require patients to be insured.
“Most employers are struggling with the costs of health insurance for their employees right now,” he said. “With DirectClinic, people have unlimited access to our locations and don’t have to pay any co-pays or deductibles.”
Instead of people using their traditional health insurance to cover routine medical care like annual check-ups, they can reserve their health insurance for major events like hospitalizations or emergency room visits.
Members only have to pay a flat monthly fee to have access to the clinic’s services. DirectClinic charges $69 per month for individuals, $138 per month for couples and $198 per month for families of four.
Each member also has access to telehealth services, urgent care, on-sight laboratory services to provide testing, basic and advanced imaging like x-rays and CT scans and pharmacy services all at discounted rates.
Ultrasound services and chronic disease management are offered as well.
“We are getting interest from more local employers recently,” he said. “We are willing to partner with anyone who is interested.”
School corporations, county employees and other public sector employers are able to partner with DirectClinic as well.
The provider is based in Fort Wayne and has other locations in the region including Topeka and Elkhart.
The idea for DirectClinic comes from the issue of people who live in rural areas often have to travel long distances to receive basic health care services.
Krishnan said this saves people from having to go to hospitals or other clinics that require health insurance to get access to services and allows people to visit more often without having to worry about out-of-pocket expenses.
“People can come here anytime with same or next day appointments and have limited to no wait times,” he said. “We offer patient care advocacy, which provides guidance to people with complex conditions.”
