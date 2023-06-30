Rodeo event returns to Shipshewana
SHIPSHEWANA — For the sixth time, Professional Bull Riders will return to Shipshewana, bucking into the Michiana Event Center July 7-8 with the PBR Bull Bash.
A top-tier event for the organization’s Challenger Series, the 2023 iteration of the Hoosier State tour stop will again offer the largest payout in event history to the world-class competing bull riders.
This season, the event will welcome a new funnyman in Kyle “Hashtag” Lamon, a burgeoning star on TikTok. A Tennessee native, Lamon is a U.S. Army combat veteran, having served in Afghanistan. After his time in service, Lamon tried his hand at being a bull rider for six years, before transitioning into his role as an entertainer.
Past event winners of the event include: Pennsylvania sensation Grayson Cole (2021), three-time INFR World Champion Dakota Louis (2020), three-time PBR World Finals qualifier Brady Sims (2019) and six-time PBR World Finals Qualifier Rubens Barbosa (2018).
Kendallville library to close for holiday
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City will be closed Tuesday, July 4th.
The library will reopen with regular hours on Wednesday.
Ice cream social at Asbury UMC
ALBION — An ice cream social at Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main St., Albion, will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3.
There will be sloppy joes, hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, pie, cake, ice cream and drinks.
The town of Albion’s fireworks will be held later that evening.
Popcorn stand to be open July 4
KENDALLVILLE — The Old Tyme Popcorn Stand in downtown Kendallville will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July Fourth.
Individual and family bags can be purchased and then taken to the fireworks display on Bixler Lake.
US 33 to close near Wolf Lake for bridge construction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.