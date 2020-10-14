Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Jordan E. Gibbs, 23, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Gibbs was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael S. Godbey, 42, of the 3000 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Godbey was held without bond.
Kerry L. Kern, 36, of the 500 block of Forest Parkway, Syracuse, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Kern was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason R. Paulus, 47, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Paulus was held on $2,500 bond.
Alejandro F. Velazquez, 21, of the 600 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Velazquez was held without bond.
Whittney D. Tackett, 28, of the 300 block of Martin Street, Rome City, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Tackett was also held on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Tackett was held without bond.
Johnnie A. Winners, 49, of the 500 block of East Jefferson, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Winners was held without bond.
