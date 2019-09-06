ALBION — Imagine waking up to the sounds of the lions roaring, birds calling and wolves howling!
Participants in the Sept. 14 Roar ‘n’ Snore event at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will have that opportunity Sept. 14. Roar ‘N’ Snore has been a family tradition at Black Pine for more than 10 years.
Pack up your tent, sleeping bags, cooler and flashlight and join the staff at Black Pine for a night of camping at the sanctuary. Each site can accommodate up to two tents and a maximum of six people.
Dinner and breakfast are provided along with a movie after dark, sanctuary tours, a campfire and other activities. This family oriented event has something for everyone. Roar ‘n’ Snore begins Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. and concludes on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Cost is $75 per site, plus $8 per individual. For more information or to make reservations visit bpsanctuary.org or call 636-7383.
Professional Animal Retirement Center Inc., known locally as Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, was established in 2000 to provide refuge to displaced, captive-raised exotic animals for the rest of their lives and to educate people about responsible animal care and conservation.
The sanctuary is home to nearly 100 displaced, captive-raised exotic animals. A variety of educational programs are offered throughout the year to enhance people’s knowledge of exotic and endangered species, to encourage responsible captive care and behavior around potentially dangerous animals and to protect public safety. Nearly 60 species of animals reside at the sanctuary.
Animal residents currently include big and small cats, canines, bears, primates, birds and reptiles.
