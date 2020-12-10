Five booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Sean T. Barnes, 41, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Barnes was held without bond.
Joseph A. Hubbard, 22, of the 400 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided. Hubbard was held without bond.
Gabrielle E. Lehman, 35, of the 7100 block of North Main Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lehman was held without bond.
Alicia L. Randol, 43, of 200 block of James Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police in charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Danny R. Hudnall, 50, of the 5800 block of East C.R. 850N, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony. Hudnall was held without bond.
