ALBION — Another B&J firm is expanding, with B&J Specialty in Wawaka adding two new machines and getting a small tax break for it.
However, due to an ongoing struggle finding workers, the company is only planning to hire one new person to operate both machines.
B&J Specialty plant manager Kerry Leitch brought the request for a tax abatement on two new rotary tool mill machines for a total of $102,980. Leitch told the Noble County Council Tuesday that the company plans to hire one worker who would ideally operate both machines.
“We’re buying more equipment with more capabilities,” Leitch said. “You can set one up and program it. It can be running while you set the other one up, they’re identical pieces. It’s going to add for capacity and to improve the efficiency.”
Recently Leitch was in front of the council requesting a tax abatement for new equipment at B&J Medical, located on U.S. 6 west of Kendallville, and talked about the firm adding more automated equipment because the local labor market is basically empty.
That abatement last month was for a much larger purchase — $3.42 million in new equipment — compared to this smaller purchase.
With unemployment at about 3% percent, many local industrial firms have struggled to find new workers.
B&J Specialty qualified for a nine-year tax break based on the purchase price, jobs and company specification. At that length, B&J will save about $3,400 in property taxes over the next nine years.
Taxes phase in by a percentage each year of a tax abatement, increasing incrementally until a company is paying 100% of the normal taxes at the end of the abatement term.
Council members had little to address, unanimously approving the second abatement for the B&J family of companies.
Leitch said he expects that will be the last request from his company this year.
Matt Brinkman, of the Region 3A Development and Regional Planning Commission, teased council members that he may be back next month with an abatement request for a new, exciting startup.
“It’s a very unique project, a very awesome project,” he said. “It will be a neat opportunity.”
In other business Tuesday, the Noble County Council:
• Heard a road maintenance update from highway department superintendent Richard Rogers that chip and seal work is completed and that subdivision paving is moving to Wawaka this week.
• Received information from county engineer Zack Smith that the recent bridge inventory was completed and no new major issues have popped up on the report.
• Heard some initial information from Danielle Lovino of the probation department that the county could be eligible for a two-year, $60,000 per year grant to hire an employee to do pretrial risk assessments. The state is moving away from cash bonds in favor of assessments, so the grant would help pay the salary for a person to help with that process. Lovino said the county could potentially partner with Bowen Center, who would provide a worker. If the grant money goes away after two years, that person could return to work at the Bowen Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.