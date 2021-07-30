ALBION — A strong case could be made that no one in the area has literally affected the quality of life for more people in the Albion-Cromwell area than Dr. Ken Cripe.
But after 50 years of chiropractic service to children as young as 3 days and adults as seasoned as 98, Cripe is retiring.
An open house for Cripe will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Albion.
“Originally, I was going to retire when I was 55,” Cripe said. “My dad died when he was 59, so I wanted some time to enjoy life.”
But as that tentative deadline came and went, he kept at it. He moved to part time when Sarah Ragan purchased his Albion location and equipment in 2018.
Over the last three years, he has maintained hours every Tuesday and the first and third Saturday of the month.
But after starting his practice in Cromwell on Aug. 1, 1971, Cripe is saying goodbye — albeit a little reluctantly.
“They’re like part of my family,” Cripe said. “There’s a couple people I’ve seen regularly since 1977.”
Cripe said he has seen 6,000 different people at his Albion office.
After starting in Cromwell, he opened his Albion office 12 years later. In 2009, he shut down the Cromwell office, a practice he’d had for 38 years.
His retirement comes 12 years after he closed the doors in Cromwell, and will end his career after 38 years with an Albion practice.
Cripe grew up on a farm located just off U.S. 33 between Wolf Lake and Kimmell, and graduated from Central Noble High School in 1966.
Cripe went to Purdue University to study astronomy with the hope of one day perhaps becoming an astronaut, but soon changed his mind and decided to go into chiropractic.
Having gone a lot of heavy lifting on the farm, he had benefited himself from chiropractic care.
After two years at Purdue, he moved on to the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. By going summers, he finished the four-year program in only three years.
Then he came back to Noble County.
“It was just the thing to do at that time — to go home,” Cripe said.
“He’s a very faithful person,” wife Sharon Cripe said.
Sharon said there have been patients Dr. Cripe referred to physicians after discovering heart problems and others with cancer.
There was also a young child in the Cromwell area that couldn’t keep milk down. The child, 6-8 months old at the time, had been to Riley Hospital for treatment of the condition to no avail. The parents took him to Cripe Chiropractic.
“After two treatments he was fine and dandy,” Cripe said.
The ability to improve the quality of life for people has long been a driving force in his practice.
“I’ve had patients tell me I have healing hands,” Cripe said. “It’s a great feeling to know you’ve really helped people.”
Of all the thousands of people he has helped, the one time he declined to treat someone is also a memory that has stuck with him. He was working in his office when he got a call from someone at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. The lead singer from the band playing that night was in need of chiropractic care.
Cripe declined, because he would have had to leave the patients he already had scheduled for the day.
The singer? Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler.
“I turned that down,” he said. “I still kick myself every once in a while for that.”
Cripe said the biggest change in chiropractic he has seen is the acceptance of his profession by medical doctors.
“The last 15, 20 years, MDs have started sending people to chiropractors,” he said.
Along with his full-time work, Cripe is an accomplished carpenter and also enjoys gardening.
He has also spent countless hours assisting his community in other ways:
• From April 1978 to May 2003 he was a member of the Cromwell Park Board
• From 1971 to present, he has been a member of the Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club.
• From 1983 to present he has been a member of the Albion Chamber of Commerce, an organization for which he currently serves on the board of directors.
He is also a member of American Legion Post 243 and the Knights of Columbus.
“I feel a need to help my community,” Cripe said. “The Lions’ motto is ‘We serve.’”
