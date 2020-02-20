WOLF LAKE — Central Noble’s unique Kinderforest program at Wolf Lake has gone so well that the district is looking to grow it.
The next few Central Noble school board meetings will tour the district’s buildings, and with the first stop at the Wolf Lake school Tuesday night, Principal Robby Morgan took the opportunity to update the board on its Kinderforest program.
Overall, the program is working, and in the future, Morgan said he hopes to expand it by getting the kids outside more often and letting first-grade students participate.
The program began originally in conjunction with Merry Lea and Goshen College. Now, though, Central Noble Primary directs its own outdoor education program, where students go out in the woods with a teacher and learn observation, leadership and teamwork, along with state standards.
Morgan stressed that although there’s not research showing that kids learn grammar or math better in the woods, they get more out of it in other areas than they would in the classroom.
“There is a lot of research that says they’re better socially, they’re better emotionally, they’re better physically,” Morgan said.
At the same time, though, kindergarten teacher Jodie Jordan said Goshen grad students documented state standards learned in her Kinderforest class, and they hit a large majority of them.
“The kids that you have in the classroom, you have four walls for them to bounce off of. When we’re out there in the woods, there’s no walls,” Jordan said.
Morgan said he noticed some boys in particular resonating with Kinderforest, noticing they write more for assignments when the subject is being outside.
“Sometimes you can’t read it, but they can tell you what it says,” Morgan said.
He also mentioned kids who might not be a star reading or math student can be leaders in other ways in the woods, in turn helping in the classroom.
“They may not be the best reader, but they’re great at climbing trees or balancing on logs, and they become a leader in that aspect, which gives them some confidence in the classroom,” Morgan said.
If there weren’t an influx of kindergartners this year, Superintendent Troy Gaff said the school would have moved more quickly to put first-graders into the program. But the focus this year was to secure teachers for the large number of younger kids.
Morgan said in the future, the plan is to let kindergarten classes do it every other week and possibly offer a class for first grade students to opt-in to Kinderforest.
In other business, School Resource Officer and Transportation Director David Worman said Bus 17, which is replacing the one that flipped this past fall, is fully operational and transporting students.
“Same number and everything,” Worman said.
As with every board meeting, Central Noble took time to recognize students of the month from each school.
Michele Woods honored primary student Aliyah Galligher, who has worked to improve her classroom behavior and see challenges in a positive light.
“She’s feisty to match her red hair,” Woods said.
Katy Knox spoke for elementary schooler Braden Lortie, who couldn’t attend the meeting due to wrestling. Knox commended him as an excellent listener and friend to his peers.
Gerrit Geurs nominated Jr./Sr. High student Harley Owen for her hard work. Co-principal Shawn Hoover read Geurs’ recommendation.
“She’s a hard worker who pays careful attention to detail and quality,” Hoover read.
Chris Foster commended her nominated student, Molliey Mosley, from the Jr./Sr. High School. Darci Streby and Trevor Tipton also nominated Mosley, but weren’t able to be at the meeting.
“She said that she’s been in probably 10 different schools because of moving,” Foster said, pointing out Mosley’s perseverance and how it’s going to pay off with a diploma from Central Noble.
Lastly, Knox nominated Kari Parker, who she called the “queen of slime-making” and whom she said connects to her students exceptionally well.
The next board meeting is at 5 p.m. on March 17 at the elementary school in Albion, the same night as the school’s project-based learning showcase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.