KENDALLVILLE — For the first time since 2019, bluegrass music is back in Kendallville for Memorial Day weekend.
And the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association is coming back for its May festival with 12 bands who will pick and strum for four straight days at the Noble County Fairgrounds.
COVID-19 pulled the plug on three bluegrass festivals during 2020 and 2021 — the group was back in action for its Labor Day series last year — but things are back to normal in May with a strong lineup of regional bands coming to Kendallville, association President Joe Steiner said.
Like most years, this year's lineup includes a wide array of bluegrass sounds, from old-time style, to traditional bluegrass to more progressive and boundry-pushing sounds in the genre, Steiner said.
Chief among those acts this year and a bad out on the newer edge of that gamut is the Hogslop String Band, which takes the stage twice each on Saturday and Sunday, including closing out both nights.
The Hogslop band has been in Kendallville in the past and is a unique act, to say the least, Steiner said.
"They're not really a bluegrass band, they're old-timey, which is a style that predates bluegrass, they also stretch it out in the other direction and do some more progressive stuff," Steiner said. "They'll do tunes they've pulled from other genres and they'll do them up in kind of an old-timey style. Very entertaining group."
Another must-see act is Dry Branch Fire Squad, playing Saturday only. Once based out of Dayton, Ohio, their band leader semi-retired and moved to Colorado, but they still pick up a few gigs each year so it's a rare opportunity to get to see them.
Echo Valley is also an entertaining, young family group comprised of five sisters and one brother.
"Very, very polished, more polished than a lot of bands," Steiner said of them.
As usual, Steiner said they aimed for a wide array of bluegrass sounds, from progressive groups like the Hogslop String Band and Dead Pickers Society of Fort Wayne to traditional bluegrass groups like Out of the Blue and Dry Branch Fire Squad.
Also as usual, the festival will include some workshops for people looking to hone their own playing craft, with instruction from some of the on-stage pros. This year's workshops include a master guitar class, fiddle lessons and vocal workshops with teachers from the local bands.
Along with that are weekend campers, jam circles and plenty of friendly faces, which makes Kendallville unique compared to other music festivals in that hanging out and mixing with other attendees is almost as much a part of the event as sitting stageside for the musical acts, Steiner said.
Early camping has been a bit slow this year, Steiner said, although it's unclear whether that portends a light attendance or maybe just a shift in when people show up. COVID is still a factor — some fans are still avoiding large groups for health reasons while others, sadly, have passed from the virus — while high gas prices might also be a factor for festivalgoers who typically roll in via gas-guzzling RVs.
"We did alright in the fall ... numbers are down of advanced campers, that doesn't necessarily mean numbers will be down this weekend," Steiner said.
Still, Steiner said he's hoping for a good turnout for a long weekend of hard-driving bluegrass tunes.
Tickets can be purchased individually for each day — Thursday is free with $20 admission on Friday, $30 on Saturday and $25 on Sunday — or attendees can purchase a weekend pass for $45 and get discounted access for Friday through Sunday.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own low-back lawn chairs for seating in the pavilion before the stage.
Here's the schedule of acts planned for this year's Memorial Day fest:
Thursday (free)
6:25 p.m. — Bahler's Golden Age
7:20 p.m. — Steve Scott and the Scott Brothers
8:15 p.m. — Dead Pickers Society
9:10 p.m. — JT and Thunderhill
Friday ($20)
5:55 p.m. — Bahler's Golden Age
6:50 p.m. — Steve Scott and the Scott Brothers
7:45 p.m. — Dead Pickers Society
8:40 p.m. — Echo Valley
9:35 p.m. — JT and Thunderhill
Saturday ($30)
10:45 a.m. — Out of the Blue
11:35 a.m. — Caney Creek
12:25 p.m. — 7 Mile Bluegrass
1:15 p.m. — Suzuki Fiddlers
1:55 p.m. — board introductions
2:10 p.m. — Echo Valley
3 p.m. — Dry Branch Fire Squad
3:50 p.m. — Hogslop String Band
4:40 p.m. — supper break
5:45 p.m. — Out of the Blue
6:35 p.m. — Caney Creek
7:25 p.m. — 7 Mile Bluegrass
8:15 p.m. — Dry Branch Fire Squad
9:05 p.m. — Echo Valley
9:55 p.m. — Hogslop String Band
Sunday ($25)
11:10 a.m. — gospel sing
12:25 p.m. — Lafferty Pike
1:15 p.m. — devotional
1:30 p.m. — Brother's Keeper
2:20 p.m. — Caney Creek
3:10 p.m. — 7 Mile Bluegrass
4 p.m. — Hogslop String Band
4:50 p.m. — supper break
6 p.m. — Lafferty Pike
6:45 p.m. — Brother's Keeper
7:30 p.m. — Caney Creek
8:15 p.m. — 7 Mile Bluegrass
9 p.m. — Hogslop String Band
