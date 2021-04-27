KENDALLVILLE — The Alley next to the Strand Theater on Main Street will buzz with activity for International Day Saturday. The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council’s annual event returns from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to showcase world cultures to local residents and the public. The celebration was canceled in 2020.
Council president Kyle Blackburn said MYAC members used their connections with family, friends and teachers to create and staff individual booths that will offer information, food and music to guests about the countries of Chad, Yemen, Nepal, Haiti, Egypt, Mexico, Guatamala, Burma and Italy.
Each booth will offer food samples, and either recorded music from the culture or the common musical instruments used in that culture.
“We’ve done this in the past at the library,” Blackburn said. “We wanted to do this outdoors. Dr. (Terry) Gaff said it is good if we adhere to county health guidelines.”
Main Street will be closed off for the outdoor event, the first to return to downtown Kendallville since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Last year’s events including the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival, Food Truck Fridays, the Kendallville Car Show and the Christmas Parade were all canceled.
The city has nearly completed it’s $1.5 million streetscape project in the past year, only waiting on final electrical installations and tree planting yet this spring.
