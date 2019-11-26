KENDALLVILLE — If you didn’t buy your state football tickets before about 3 p.m. Tuesday, you’re going to have to buy them at the box office at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.
According to a tweet from East Noble Activities Director Nick David, tickets to Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. Class 4A state game against Evansville Memorial sold out before the end of the first day.
East Noble had planned to offer tickets for sale both today and Friday at the Cole Auditorium box office, but there’s nothing left to offer.
“Tickets can be purchased at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday! T-Shirts will still be sold (Wednesday) from noon to 3:30pm in Cole Auditorium Lobby and Friday 8 to 11am in Cole Lobby. They will be $10. Go Knights!” David tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Lucas Oil Stadium box office.
ENHS sends off football team
With Tuesday as the last day of school before Thanksgiving Break, East Noble High School sent off its football team with a walk-through of the high school hallways.
Carrying an “On to State” banner, football players marched through the hallways with the East Noble pep band following in tow, playing fight songs. Students and teachers lined the hallways to clap and cheer for the state-bound boys.
East Noble’s football team will be heading to Indianapolis today at 6:30 a.m. for a practice at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of Saturday’s game. The team will get approximately an hour to practice before getting back on the buses for a lunch break and return to Kendallville.
The Knights will also sneak in a short practice on Thursday morning before athletes head home to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families and friends.
Community rally time updated
If you’re not attending Saturday’s game but still wanted to come out for the post-game rally, win or lose, on Saturday night, take note that the estimated time for that event has been moved up.
Organizers originally stated the rally would start upon the team’s arrival back in Kendallville, estimated to be around 9-9:30 p.m.
That time has been updated, with a new estimated start time of approximately 8:30 p.m.
