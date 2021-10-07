LIGONIER — Theater arts students at West Noble High School will finally have the opportunity to perform on stage after only being able to do one show last year due to the pandemic.
Theatre33, the high school’s theater company, will be performing the show, “Twelve Angry Jurors”, at the high school auditorium starting this weekend. Friday and Saturday’s shows will begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s performance will be at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $7 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens.
The play was written by Reginald Rose and adapted by Sherman L. Sergel that originated from “Twelve Angry Men” and later turned into a film.
“It was originally an all-male cast because women weren’t allowed to serve on a jury during those times,” said Amy Dreibelbis, who directs Theatre33 at West Noble and is directing the play. “In 1983, they did a remake of the scripts and it was an all-female cast, so now it’s combining the two scripts.”
The show takes place in 1957 at a courtroom in Chicago where a jury of 12 people deliberate whether to acquit or convict a young Black boy who is being accused of murdering his father.
The jury has already seen the testimony and the play revolves around the jurors deciding the fate of the young boy.
One of the jurors, being played by junior Isaac Mendoza, thinks the young boy is innocent and begins having reasonable doubt.
“Throughout the play, other jurors begin to recall testimony they’ve heard and look at evidence again. Eventually, the jurors begin to realize that maybe some of the evidence isn’t as candid as they thought,” she said.
Some of the jurors begin to change their minds and think the young boy is not guilty.
Juror 8, who has reasonable doubt, begins questioning whether the rest of the jury have biases towards the young boy.
The juror argues that most of the jury believes he’s guilty because he’s young and Black.
“It makes some members of the jury question the stereotypes they have,” she said.
Four seniors lead the cast for upcoming play starring Emily Clouse, Jay Romero, Isaias Roque and Ethan Wilkins.
The total number of cast members is 16 students. 21 students auditioned for the play.
Dreibelbis’ reason for choosing “Twelve Angry Jurors” was to provide her students with a different variety of plays to perform and most of all, give her students a challenge.
“I like to give them something that is culturally relevant with time period we are in and the issues in our society today,” she said. “I like to challenge the students to think, if this were to happen today would this be prosecuted differently?”
To help her students better understand how trails and juries work, she brought her cast members to the Noble County Courthouse in Albion where they heard from former Noble County Prosecutor Steve Clouse about what trials are like and showed them inside the courtroom.
She said Clouse told them things about juries that most people may not know with one example he mentioned to them was that jurors can’t leave the room once they begin deliberation.
“This is something that happens in the play where the jurors start becoming impatient,” she said. “They start to say let’s just vote and get this over with.”
The jurors begin to think more about themselves and their own discomfort rather than the facts of the case and how everything is going to play out.
She believes bringing them to an actual courthouse was helpful for the students with performing the play.
The saw how small a jury room really is and actually adjusted their set to better resemble a real jury room.
The play also takes place during the summer so the heat plays a role in the jurors behavior.
She said West Noble is the only school in Indiana who is performing this play.
The choice of this play was to help her students understand how art reflects life and sometimes make people think about what’s happening in real life.
“I think that’s the obligation of art, maybe some people won’t realize it,” she said. “We can explore touchy subjects at a safe distance.”
Students have been practicing for this weekend’s play since the beginning of the school in August.
A major challenge of this play is the characters are on stage the whole time. She said usually, cast members are on and off the stage constantly through most plays and having to stay on the stage the entire show will be difficult to do.
This requires the students to be very mentally focused and she said students have told her this play is “mentally exhausting.”
Students are both excited and nervous about this weekend, but are glad to be back on stage after only doing one performance last year.
Theatre33 has other shows planned for later this school year including “Honk!” the musical about the ugly duckling, which they will perform this winter and they also plan to collaborate with Central Noble Junior/Senior High School for a play in the spring.
