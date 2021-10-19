ALBION — The Noble County Public Library’s popular Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts Halloween will return this year as part of the ‘Scare on the Square’ celebration in Albion.
Library director Sandy Petrie said a Hogwarts Diagon Alley will be set up Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Celebration Alley, on the east side of the courthouse square.
NCPL board members also gave Petrie the green light to pursue grants to pay for a strategic plan consultant to help gather “better input” from patron and community members.
Petrie reported that staff position have been filled at Avilla, Albion and Cromwell locations.
Board members attended to some housekeeping tasks at the Oct. 15 meeting. They approve the 2022 budget as published. The budget forms will be uploaded to Gateway for the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
The board also approved several resolutions that authorize Petrie to sign documents for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, grant contracts, or quote acceptance and contracts.
Petrie also said she responded by letter to a letter from the library’s teen patrons. The teens offered ideas for new materials and activities for the library that would appeal to their age group.
