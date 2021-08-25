ALBION — A city man called the police late Monday afternoon for help with a property dispute involving his wife.
He ended up going to jail after allegedly kicking and spitting on officers.
Kenneth W. Bolen, 32, of the 7400 block of East C.R. 620S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police and booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bolen was held on $2,500 bond.
According to court documents filed in the case, police were sent to the 1800 block of Aspen Cove after Bolen called 911 regarding a domestic dispute between him and his wife. Both were arguing over a car and property that was in the driveway.
Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Nate Stahl tried to explain to Bolen that the property dispute was a civil matter and that his best option was to take his wife to court to resolve the issue.
Bolen then allegedly became verbally abusive, according to a probable cause affidavit. Stahl issued a disorderly conduct warning.
Bolen allegedly continued to yell. At one point, police allege, Bolen screamed, “is that what you (expletive) want, you want me to (expletive) snap.”
Stahl again warned Bolen to stop yelling, but Bolen allegedly continued with his disruptive behavior.
Stahl then detained Bolen, handcuffing him. Once the cuffs were on, Bolen allegedly kicked Stahl in the leg and began to swing his arms and attempted to free himself.
Police transported Bolen to Parkview Noble Hospital for medical clearance. While there, police allege, he continued to scream, yell and resist to the point that he had to be physically restrained by police.
After being medically cleared, Bolen allegedly continued to resist, at one point “Bolen began to kick me with his legs,” Stahl alleged in the probable cause affidavit. “Bolen then turned, looked at me and Kendallville Officer (Matt) Gillison and spit on us, striking Officer Gillison in the face and eyes and hitting the left side of my head with saliva.”
Court documents said it took several officers to place Bolen into the police vehicle of Avilla Town Marshal Glenn Wills for transport to the Noble County Jail.
