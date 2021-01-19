Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Gay N. Moo, 29, of the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Moo was held on $2,500 bond.
Jamie R. Goble, 44, of the 2800 block of Shady Hollow Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Goble was held on $2,500 bond.
Norberto D. Daiz Jr., 31, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Saturday by Albion police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Daiz was held without bond.
Kyle D. Wert, 35, of the 1500 block of North Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
