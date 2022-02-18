WOLCOTTVILLE — Wolcottville formally cut all ties Friday with Zarek Finley, its former Wolcotville deputy town marshal.
Finley was arrested earlier this week by Indiana State Police detectives and members of the FBI and ultimately charged with six felonies, related to alleged inappropriate contact with two different 16-year-old girls.
In an email sent out Friday afternoon, Wolcottville Marshal Nate Sprunger announced he had terminated Finley “effective immediately.” Sprunger added any questions about Finley or the criminal case against him should be directed to the Indiana State Police
Finley, 27, is a former Indiana State Trooper who left the ISP several years ago and landed a job with Wolcottville Police Department.
Finley is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with at least two underage girls. He allegedly used social media to discuss “sex acts” he apparently suggested would take place when he met individually with the girls.
ISP detectives began an investigation of Finley on Feb. 4 after the mother of one of the 16-year-old victims reached out to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and voiced her concerns.
In her complaint, she alleged Finley while acting in his official capacity, had been exchanging inappropriate electronic communications with her daughter via social media. FBI agents eventually took over one of the girl’s social media accounts, and recorded when Finley, while on duty, allegedly attempted to arrange a meeting with the underage girl following a social media discussion of the “sex acts taking place when they met.”
Finley was arrested on Feb. 14 when he showed up for that alleged rendezvous and was instead met by other police officers.
Finley was charged with three felonies related to one victim. Those are:
• Attempted child seduction, a Level 5 felony;
• Attempted dissemination of a matter harmful to a minor, a Level 6 felony; and,
• Attempted possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.
He also was charged with three additional felonies as related to an apparent second victim. Those charges include:
• Official misconduct, a Level 6 felony;
• Child seduction, a Level 6 felony; and
• Sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
Finley was arrested and taken to the Noble County Jail.
ClaraMay Winebrenner, DeKalb County’s prosecuting attorney, was appointed special prosecutors for the case.
Finley was formally arraigned on all six charges and held on a $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.