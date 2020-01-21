Hockemeyer pinball

Travis Hockemeyer of Fort Wayne, center, was the winner of Saturday’s International Flipper Pinball Association tournament in Indianapolis. The state finals included 17 players from northeast Indiana.

HUNTERTOWN — A Fort Wayne college student won Indiana’s statewide pinball championship this past weekend, in a field that included 17 northeast Indiana players including competitors from Kendallville, Ligonier and LaGrange.

Travis Hockemeyer is Fort Wayne’s first IFPA International Flipper Pinball Association Indiana State Champion. Travis and 2019 State Champion Scott Elliott of Columbia City make it back to back State Championships for Fort Wayne Pinball Wizard’s World Arcade players.

He is a sophomore at Purdue University Fort Wayne and is the assistant manager of Fort Wayne Pinball Wizard’s World Arcade.

Hockemeyer was dialed in all day sweeping the finals 4-0 over Rick Knopik from Evansville. He swept the 2019 State Champion, Scott Elliott 4-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals he defeated Ben Finkel of Fort Wayne 4-2.

In addition to the state champion trophy, Hockemeyer pocketed $1,465.80.

Next up, Hockemeyer will travel to Denver to compete for the North American Championship.

Northeast Indiana’s 17 competitors brought home $3,560.00 in winnings.

The IFPA has over 76,000 registered players worldwide.

Months after opening his Huntertown pinball arcade, Wizard’s World owner Mike Burgess was the sole qualifier among northeast Indiana competitors for the 2018 International Flipper Pinball Association’s state championship. Although he finished 14th in the state, Burgess set himself a bigger goal of deepening the pool. Two years later, Wizard’s World has hosted 5,000 local tournament participants and took 17 qualifiers for this year’s annual 24-player statewide event, which was Saturday.

“We always knew the Fort Wayne area had a tremendous competitive nature, but this level of interest and dedication blew the lid off our expectations,” Burgess said.

Those 17 area qualifiers from northeast Indiana included:

Adam Bolinger, Fort Wayne

Mike Burgess, Fort Wayne

Graham Stiver, Fort Wayne

Travis Hockemeyer, Fort Wayne

Scott Elliott, Columbia City

Mattison Ogden, Kendallville

Ben Finkel, Fort Wayne

Kevin Adkins, Churubusco

Joshua Franklin, Fort Wayne

Matt Owen, Fort Wayne

Nick Squires, Auburn

Molly Oury, LaGrange

Mark Moore, Ligonier

Deb Dull, Fort Wayne

Chris Wamsley, Columbus

Chris Fogel, Fort Wayne

Lukas Bakle, Fort Wayne

Although built for championship-level competition, the family-oriented atmosphere at Wizard’s World has become a destination for private parties, including birthdays, employee recognition and church youth groups, just to name a few. The arcade is located at 14613 Lima Road, Huntertown.

