HUNTERTOWN — A Fort Wayne college student won Indiana’s statewide pinball championship this past weekend, in a field that included 17 northeast Indiana players including competitors from Kendallville, Ligonier and LaGrange.
Travis Hockemeyer is Fort Wayne’s first IFPA International Flipper Pinball Association Indiana State Champion. Travis and 2019 State Champion Scott Elliott of Columbia City make it back to back State Championships for Fort Wayne Pinball Wizard’s World Arcade players.
He is a sophomore at Purdue University Fort Wayne and is the assistant manager of Fort Wayne Pinball Wizard’s World Arcade.
Hockemeyer was dialed in all day sweeping the finals 4-0 over Rick Knopik from Evansville. He swept the 2019 State Champion, Scott Elliott 4-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals he defeated Ben Finkel of Fort Wayne 4-2.
In addition to the state champion trophy, Hockemeyer pocketed $1,465.80.
Next up, Hockemeyer will travel to Denver to compete for the North American Championship.
Northeast Indiana’s 17 competitors brought home $3,560.00 in winnings.
The IFPA has over 76,000 registered players worldwide.
Months after opening his Huntertown pinball arcade, Wizard’s World owner Mike Burgess was the sole qualifier among northeast Indiana competitors for the 2018 International Flipper Pinball Association’s state championship. Although he finished 14th in the state, Burgess set himself a bigger goal of deepening the pool. Two years later, Wizard’s World has hosted 5,000 local tournament participants and took 17 qualifiers for this year’s annual 24-player statewide event, which was Saturday.
“We always knew the Fort Wayne area had a tremendous competitive nature, but this level of interest and dedication blew the lid off our expectations,” Burgess said.
Those 17 area qualifiers from northeast Indiana included:
Adam Bolinger, Fort Wayne
Mike Burgess, Fort Wayne
Graham Stiver, Fort Wayne
Travis Hockemeyer, Fort Wayne
Scott Elliott, Columbia City
Mattison Ogden, Kendallville
Ben Finkel, Fort Wayne
Kevin Adkins, Churubusco
Joshua Franklin, Fort Wayne
Matt Owen, Fort Wayne
Nick Squires, Auburn
Molly Oury, LaGrange
Mark Moore, Ligonier
Deb Dull, Fort Wayne
Chris Wamsley, Columbus
Chris Fogel, Fort Wayne
Lukas Bakle, Fort Wayne
Although built for championship-level competition, the family-oriented atmosphere at Wizard’s World has become a destination for private parties, including birthdays, employee recognition and church youth groups, just to name a few. The arcade is located at 14613 Lima Road, Huntertown.
