LAGRANGE — The hunt for a LaGrange County man accused of dealing in large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine ended Thursday night near Colon, Michigan, after the man led police on a high speed chase that ended when he wrecked his car in a cornfield.
Kevin Smith, 44, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 150N, LaGrange, was arrested by Michigan authorities after a Michigan State Police trooper and his police dog found Smith hiding along the river bank near Colon.
Authorities have been searching for Smith for about a week after LaGrange police and LaGrange County Sheriff Office deputies executed a search warrant on his rural LaGrange home on Sept. 18 and allegedly found 172 grams of crystal methamphetamine as well as 20 grams of cocaine. Smith was not at the home that night.
Thursday night, a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling northeast LaGrange County spotted Smith driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on C.R. 750N near C.R. 800E. According to the report, the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Smith drove away at a high rate of speed.
He then led officers on a chase out of Indiana into Michigan, and through the Michigan village of Burr Oak. Just north of Burr Oak, Smith hit a set of stop sticks deployed by police, blowing out his car’s driver-side front tire, but he continued despite the flat driving at high speed. He eventually lost control of the car and veered off the road into a cornfield. Once his car came to a stop, Smith abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.
Police arrested a passenger in Smith’s car, Richard Moore II, of Middlebury.
A Michigan State Police K-9 unit was called in and, after about an hour, found Smith hiding along a nearby riverbank. He was taken into custody and charged with resisting law enforcement, aggressive driving and reckless driving. He was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail. He is expected to be returned to Indiana to face additional charges here.
Smith faces eight charges related to the Sept. 18 search of his home, including two Level 2 felony charges for dealing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine. He also faces a Level 4 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony charge of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony charge of possession of a syringe, a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia and a Class A misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
A Level 2 felony carries potential penalties of 10-30 years in prison.
Moore II, 34, was implicated in the search of Smith’s home and is facing charges in LaGrange County of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
A Level 6 felony is punishable by between six month and 2 1/2 years in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.