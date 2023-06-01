KENDALLVILLE — An enthusiastic staff led by an innovative educator.
Wayne Center Elementary School is going places.
During last week’s regularly scheduled East Noble school board meeting, Wayne Center teachers and Principal Jaime Carroll discussed a program designed to enhance learning throughout the K-5 building.
Carroll got the idea from special training at the Ron Clark Academy and brought it back to Kendallville.
It’s an idea that part Harry Potter, part support system.
All of the students who come into the building are separated into houses, much like Hogwarts in J.K. Rowling’s fictional Harry Potter series.
The houses at Wayne Center all represent a different species of tiger. The nickname for the school is the Wayne Center Tigers.
Each ‘house” has its own color: red, blue, yellow or green.
Each of these houses has students from grades K-5.
“We want to blend those grade levels together,” Carroll said during her presentation to the board. The houses compete together in competitions that involve philanthropy, academic and citizenship.
The goal is to make all students feel like they belong. No just to their class. Not just to their house. But to the entire school.
Introduced at the start of COVID, this is the second year the program has been implemented in a “regular” school year.
It’s paid dividends, particularly when it comes to discipline issues, a crucial factor when it comes to establishing a sound learning environment.
During the 2021-2022 school year, Wayne Center saw 515 instances of major behavioral referrals to the office. This year, that number has been trimmed to 249.
Serious instances of bullying, for example, dropped from 16 last school year to two this year.
Each classroom starts its day with a community circle, something to bring all of the children together.
All of the houses have the same motto — R.O.A.R., an acronym for:
• Respect
• Openly honest
• Always caring and safe
• Responsibility.
Students are encouraged to focus on each of those attributes throughout the school day.
A special committee got the ball rolling on the project, with the first step placing teachers into houses.
Nearly a dozen enthusiastic teachers joined in Wednesday’s presentation before the school board.
The program is considered the first tier in developing good students.
The first part of that is having a place where children are comfortable enough to learn.
“We focus on relationships first,” Carroll said. “The rest will take care of itself.”
It’s not just the teachers, staff and administration that have bought into the ‘house’ of Tigers concept.
Cafeteria staff, maintenance and bus drives have also bought into the concept.
The students love the concept.
“It’s great,” Carroll said. “It’s a family, a community of learners.”
Staff at Wayne Center also addressed how the second tier of intervention is used to help students who have fallen behind in their testing scores or other academic measures, with the goal of helping underperforming students improve.
East Noble Assistant Superintendent Amy Korus said the school corporation is continually evaluating its own practices to ensure the best possible results.
“If it’s not working, we have to adjust,” Korus said.
Things at Wayne Center seem to be working just fine under Carroll’s leadership.
“She’s amazing,” Korus said of Carroll. “She’s definitely great.”
New hires
Also at Wednesday’s school board meeting, several new hires were announced (for the 2023-2024 school year, unless otherwise noted):
• Samantha Callaway as school psychologist for the corporation;
• Bianca Johnson as third-grade teacher at Rome City Elementary School;
• Hailey McHenry as a an elementary teacher at North Side;
• John Kissel as second grade teacher at Rome City;
• Natalie Jordan as sixth-grade special education teacher at the middle school;
• Gavin Drew as adjunct theater teacher at the high school;
• Pamela Miller as part-time school nurse at South Side;
• Dr. Kaitlin Cowan as school psychologist for the corporation;
• Lindsey Schamberger as special education certified occupational therapist assistant at the corporation;
• Lukinda McGregor as instructional assistant at South Side;
• Angela Miller, as high school secretary/treasurer;
• Angela Butler as food service assistant at Wayne Center;
• Destiny Targgart as instructional assistant at SouthSide;
• Jordyn Tribolet and Melissa Hardin as summer school teachers at North Side;
• Natalie Bushong as summer S.T.E.M. camp teacher at North Side;
• Joel Pippenger as summer school teacher at East Noble Middle School; and
• Amy Dewitt, Brian Rexroad, Josh Treesh, Ryan Pepple, Jessica Hull and Nolan Richhart as summer school teachers at the high school.
