St. John Lutheran School

Third Trimester

Fourth Grade

All A’s: Violet Hobart

All A’s and B’s: Danica Sattison, Maddison Harlan, Lydia Reed, Bryson Shire and Bryston Williams

Fifth Grade

All A’s: Fyo Hayden

All A’s and B’s: Anna Conrad

Sixth Grade

Honors: Alex Ormiston, Andrew McKinley and Lukas Christian

Seventh Grade

High Honors: Lilly Moser and Ben Reed

Honors: Landon Kintz

Eighth Grade

High Honors: Lex Moser, Naomi Schroeder, Ashlynn Myers, Olivia Tibbs, Trey Warren and Addison Hampshire

Honors: Cayden Hulbert

Wayne Center Elementary School

Third Trimester Honor Roll

All A’s

Third Grade: Beau Bolen, Arianna Howell, Lincoln James, Zachary Starry, Reagan Haney, Graham Pyle, Blake Silver, Paiton Woods

Fourth Grade: Trinity Greenwalt, Tyler Leighty, James Deveau, Stella Hanson, Emmy Oburn, Allison Shearer, Elizabeth Walkup, Owen Will

Fifth Grade: Owen Diehl

All A’s and B’s

Third Grade: Emma Felger, Eva Mettert, Cay O’Leary, Zane Pankop, Lillian Ruse, Bree Messer, Gracie Pyle, Brody Ransburg, Lydia Swogger

Fourth Grade: Murad Abdulla, Payton Amburgey, Jayden Easterday, Samantha Farmer, Jayden May, Adrian Montoya, Nikkolas Osborn, Grayson Tobin, Chloe Watson-Ray, Jack Bolen, Kennedy David, Kyndra Krontz, Mae Lower, Joey Petersen

Fifth Grade: Courtney Edwards, Braylee Everage, Enrique Holland, Kollin Krebs, Gavyn Krehl, Hailey Molargik, Gabi Schermerhorn, Ben Spidel, Casey Tuttle, Kiera Derry, Jackson Deskins, Lexy Kammerer, Jadelyn Mack, Ava McClelland, Grace Palmer, Dane Pippenger and Grey Taylor

All B’s

Third Grade: Conner Bovee and Adam Hicks

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.