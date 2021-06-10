St. John Lutheran School
Third Trimester
Fourth Grade
All A’s: Violet Hobart
All A’s and B’s: Danica Sattison, Maddison Harlan, Lydia Reed, Bryson Shire and Bryston Williams
Fifth Grade
All A’s: Fyo Hayden
All A’s and B’s: Anna Conrad
Sixth Grade
Honors: Alex Ormiston, Andrew McKinley and Lukas Christian
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Lilly Moser and Ben Reed
Honors: Landon Kintz
Eighth Grade
High Honors: Lex Moser, Naomi Schroeder, Ashlynn Myers, Olivia Tibbs, Trey Warren and Addison Hampshire
Honors: Cayden Hulbert
Wayne Center Elementary School
Third Trimester Honor Roll
All A’s
Third Grade: Beau Bolen, Arianna Howell, Lincoln James, Zachary Starry, Reagan Haney, Graham Pyle, Blake Silver, Paiton Woods
Fourth Grade: Trinity Greenwalt, Tyler Leighty, James Deveau, Stella Hanson, Emmy Oburn, Allison Shearer, Elizabeth Walkup, Owen Will
Fifth Grade: Owen Diehl
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Emma Felger, Eva Mettert, Cay O’Leary, Zane Pankop, Lillian Ruse, Bree Messer, Gracie Pyle, Brody Ransburg, Lydia Swogger
Fourth Grade: Murad Abdulla, Payton Amburgey, Jayden Easterday, Samantha Farmer, Jayden May, Adrian Montoya, Nikkolas Osborn, Grayson Tobin, Chloe Watson-Ray, Jack Bolen, Kennedy David, Kyndra Krontz, Mae Lower, Joey Petersen
Fifth Grade: Courtney Edwards, Braylee Everage, Enrique Holland, Kollin Krebs, Gavyn Krehl, Hailey Molargik, Gabi Schermerhorn, Ben Spidel, Casey Tuttle, Kiera Derry, Jackson Deskins, Lexy Kammerer, Jadelyn Mack, Ava McClelland, Grace Palmer, Dane Pippenger and Grey Taylor
All B’s
Third Grade: Conner Bovee and Adam Hicks
