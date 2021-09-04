Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Sunday through Thursday, according to jail records. Bookings for Friday and Saturday were not provided.
Genoa Sigerfoos, 56, of the 1800 block of West C.R. 639N, Howe, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Joshua Mack, 36, of the 4200 block of North S.R. 9, Howe, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Richard Moore, 36, of the 2000 block of Delaware Street, Mishawaka, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Barbara Zimmerman, 43, of the 200 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on charges of auto theft and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. Zimmerman posted bond Thursday and was released.
Nathan McEntarfer, 38, of the 400 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal. McEntarfer posted bond Sunday and was released.
Randall Brown, 42, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 800E, Howe, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in Ohio.
Greg Norton, 58, of the 6700 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tafi McCann, 46, of the 7800 block of North C.R. 800W, Orland, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. McCann posted bond Monday and was released.
Kathey LeCount, 58, of the 700 block of Defiance Street, Howe, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. LeCount posted bond Monday and was released.
Cheryl Johnson, 39, of the 400 block of North State Street, Shipshewana, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Dawn Arnett, 43, of the 0100 block of East C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a hold order issued by authorities in another county.
Grant Greene, 29, of the 4200 block of North S.R. 9, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Shawn Kintz, 45, of the 1300 block of Ashley Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Corey Mead, 36, of the 1100 block of South Beacon Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Ryan Stewart, 33, of the 200 block of West C.R. 400N, Howe, was arrested at 8 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Nathan Helmuth, 25, of the 0200 block of West C.R. 1050N, Rome City, was booked at 7 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence.
Armando Garcia, 21, of the 4200 block of North S.R. 9, Howe, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
Mark Lesh, 66, of the 900 block of West C.R. 575S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Douglas O’Connor, 54, of the 1900 block of Aspen Court, Huntington, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Ryan Bailey, 44, of the 15300 block of Larry Lee Drive, Bristol, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to original charges of criminal confinement and criminal deviant conduct.
