LIGONIER — A long-time restaurant owner, a financial planner and a future teacher were honored with awards from the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce.
Tom Janes, owner of the Charger House restaurant, was named Citizen of the Year for his involvement in the Ligonier community. He serves on the city’s board of works, Noble County Council and Noble County Economic Development Corporation. He formerly served on the West Noble school board, city park department and merit board, and Noble County Council on Aging.
“What a shock,” he said, as he accepted his award from Joan Cripe of the Chamber. “I love this town.”
The awards were kept under wraps until the meeting. Janes was lured to the Chamber meeting in a conspiracy among Cripe, Ligonier Mayor Earle Franklin and public safety director Bryan Shearer. Franklin told Janes to come to the meeting to update the Chamber on what the board of works was doing.
David Sands of Edward Jones was surprised when his business was named Business of the Year. His wife, Chris, was in on the secret to get him to the meeting, which he regularly attends anyway.
Sands was lauded for his sound financial advice to his clients and his mentoring of many financial advisors beginning their careers. He’s been an active Chamber member and a past board member. He also supports FFA Livestock Judging and Noble County 4-H.
Isabella Bartlett, a recent graduate of West Noble, was named Youth of the Year. She heads for Ball State University in the fall to fulfill her dream to major in elementary education and becoming a kindergarten teacher.
Bartlett got a head start on her career by helping the West Noble Primary staff for the past two years. She was nominated for her award by her mentor, Suzie Bodhe, and WNP principal Brian Shepherd.
At the primary school, Barlett got her first experience in enrolling students in kindergarten for the coming school year. In high school, she was a tennis player and manager, and a cheerleader. She was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Business Professionals and National Honor Society. She also worked at a part-time job, organized a can drive to feed needy families, and held a bake sale for Miracle Tree.
All three award winners will ride in the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival parade on Labor Day.
In other business, Chamber members heard that the Noble County Community Foundation will hold an open house Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its new headquarters in the former fire station in Ligonier.
Sponsorships are also requested for Crossroads United Way’s “Power of the Purse” fundraiser to be held in October.
