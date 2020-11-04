KENDALLVILLE — The 52nd annual Kendallville Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, with the theme “A Gingerbread Christmas.”
The event has received the approval of Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff as long as Indiana remains at the pandemic level that allows for such activities. Normal COVID-19 protocol will be encouraged, including mask-wearing by participants and spectators.
KPC Media Group and radio stations WAWK and The Hawk are the coordinating sponsors of the parade, which has been held in downtown Kendallville since 1969. The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce is also supporting the event.
The parade, which will start at 1 p.m. at North Side Elementary School and conclude at the American Legion Post 86 on South Main Street, is open to all groups and organizations in Noble County. Monetary prizes will be awarded in the categories of parade theme and most unique. Judges will also select a best overall unit.
Parade applications are available at The News Sun, 102 N. Main St., or at the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce at 122 S. Main St., or online at kpcnews.com.
Deadline for application is Mon., Nov. 30. For questions, call Amanda McCormick of KPC at 347-0400, ext. 1184.
Kendallville is hoping to have a spruced-up Main Street this fall for holiday events like the parade.
The city’s $1.57 million streetscape project should be complete by then — the city is still delayed in installing new decorative lights and plant trees this month — but city organizations have already chipped in money for new holiday banners downtown and new seasonal lighting.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe also hinted at a “big surprise” for downtown across from the City Hall from Kammerer Dynamics, although didn’t reveal what the new feature would be.
Good weather brought out a good crowd in the 2019 parade, a year after rainy, windy and downright cold conditions in 2018 mostly spoiled that year’s event.
