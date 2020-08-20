LIGONIER — The West Noble community is mourning the loss of a student who was involved in a tragic traffic accident Thursday around 3 p.m.
Anthony Reyes, a senior, lost his life in the single vehicle accident that happened on South County Line Road east of C.R. 137 in Elkhart County.
Reyes’ vehicle, a 2007 GMC Sierra truck, was traveling east on South County Line Road when it went left of center and off the north side of the roadway, striking a tree.
A release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the truck suffered front end damage.
The release went on to say that Reyes’ suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
A passenger in the vehicle, Erik Medina, 17, of Ligonier, only suffered a laceration to the left hand. He was transported to Goshen Hospital by ambulance. Reyes and Medina were both wearing their seatbelt.
Reyes was a four-year member of the West Noble High School boys soccer team and also wrestled.
West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn said in a tweet Thursday night, “Thoughts and prayers to Anthony’s family and friends. He will be greatly missed in our school and community.”
The tweet went on to say, “Anthony always seemed to make everyone smile, we will miss him greatly.”
The soccer field lights at the school remained on throughout the night Thursday in his honor.
Athletic directors and school administration from across northeast Indiana sent condolences to the family via Twitter Thursday evening.
The West Noble boys soccer match and girls volleyball match was canceled Thursday night in light of the tragedy.
