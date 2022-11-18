LAGRANGE — By a unanimous vote, the members of the LaGrange County Alcohol Beverage Commission voted Thursday to recommend that the state ABC board deny an application to put a package liquor store in downtown Shipshewana.
Saying the problem was the location, in the former Shipshewana Train Depot building for decades was an art gallery sits in the heart of the downtown, the board’s four members all voted no, saying their object to the proposal was based simply on its location. Location is one of the six components the board is required to consider when hearing a proposal for a potential alcohol-related business.
ABC meetings are typically somewhat quiet and last in general only a few minutes, but Thursday’s meeting lasted nearly three hours as nearly 100 Shipshewana residents packed into the Commissioner’s Chambers at the LaGrange County Office Building where the meeting was held. Almost all of those people were opposed to the idea of allowing a package liquor store to open in the center of town.
Kevin and Gurinder Khalsa, who own a small chain of package liquor stores around northern Indiana, made the request after securing a liquor license for LaGrange County. They then entered into a contract to buy the old train depot building in Shipshewana from the building’s owners, Steven and Sharron Scott-Welty. The husband and wife have owned the building for almost 40 years.
Dozens of people spoke in opposition to the proposal, saying they worried allowing a liquor store to open would somehow ruin the character and culture of Shipshewana they say so many have worked so hard to create.
Among those speaking against the proposal was Keith Lambright, owner of the Shipshewana Trading Place, home to the Shipshewana Livestock Auction, antique auction, and flea market.
“People come to Shipshewana for the experience. This is going to hurt that culture,” Lambright told the four members of the board. “People come because Shipshewana’s clean, friendly and safe, and this will ruin that. It will change the perspective of Shipshewana.
“We built Shipshewana,” he said, gesturing to others in the room. “We don’t want ruined what be built.”
Lambright was far from alone in his opposition.
Tony Mann, a local attorney, and Shipshewana resident told the board “ … no one in the community has any desire” for a package liquor store.
“I can’t think of a worse location, Morton and Main streets,” he added.
Several people who addressed the board called Shipshewana a “dry town,” only to be corrected by members of the board. While no bar or package liquor store is located within the town’s boundaries or the immediate surrounding community, the state does allow several local businesses to pull temporary liquor permits for special events such as musical shows or large events. According to Gurinder Khalsa, 118 temporary permits have been issued for events in Shipshewana this year alone.
Several people suggested that allowing a package store in Shipshewana would bring crime into town. Others pointed out that the town officials have time and time voiced their opposition to any sort of business that sells alcohol.
In her presentation to the board, Christine Yoder, vice-president of the Shipshewana Town Board, included a copy of a resolution passed by the town board in 2002 denouncing the “issuance of any liquor retail permits to businesses located within the town’s boundaries.”
Yoder said her opposition was based on the proposed package store’s location.
“Location, location, location,” she told the members of the board. “And there’s a huge difference between going to the MEC for a rodeo and being able to purchase a drink versus going to a liquor store. Those are limited amounts of sales hours and they’re only for people who are there for that event. It’s one day and then it’s over.”
Yoder also argued that the store would be located in the center of town, in the heart of several annual festivals each year, like Mayfest.
Several people suggested opening a package store in town would send the wrong message to local youth, especially Amish youth.
Jay Chupp, co-owner of E&S, a local surplus grocery store, said allowing a liquor store in town would provide youth with easy access to alcohol.
“What’s the threat? It’s access,” he said. “I will tell you that the Amish youth will use that store. I guarantee you that, and that’s not what we want. There are concerned citizens in this town and we’re trying to make a difference. There will be 21-year-olds buying this stuff and they will get it to the younger folk. I’m begging you, please respect us and do not allow it. In my opinion, there’s just no place for a liquor store in Shipshewana.
Several people spoke in favor of the business, saying the Khalsa family responsibly operate several package liquor stores in other communities across Indiana, and that they are good members of each of those communities. Gurinder Khalsa even presented the board with a letter of recommendations, including several from police departments in otowns where they operate a business.
In the end, the board members opted to recommend the state deny the application based solely on the business’s location, suggesting it simply wasn’t the right spot to allow a liquor store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.