KENDALLVILLE — For a city that had near even splits of the two parties in office for decades, Republicans have once again wiped out Democrats in city leadership.
After Tuesday night’s election results, Republicans will hold all seven elected offices — mayor, clerk-treasurer and five city council seats — starting in 2020.
Clerk-treasurer Sheryl Hanes has been the only Democrat in elected office in Kendallville since 2007, but she chose not to run this year as she moves in retirement. In her place, her deputy clerk Katie Ritchie, a Republican, rose unopposed to replace her.
Without Hanes in office and with all three Democrats falling in Tuesday’s contests, Republicans now control all seven elected posts.
The last time one party completely controlled Kendallville was in 1959, when Republicans held eight seats — Kendallville had an elected city judge up until the 1979 election — and Democrats had none.
The balance shifted radically to 5-3 in favor of Democrats the following election in 1963, then went even at a 4-4 split in 1967.
After that, Democrats moved into a majority that they held for decades, anchored in part by the long run in office by former Democratic Mayor John Riemke.
The liberal party took a 7-1 advantage in 1971 and the proceeded to hold a majority of elected seats for the next 32 years, although the balance of power on the city council tilted to one party or the other during those eight election cycles.
Kendallville hit a turning point in 2003, however, ushering in what you could call the “modern era” of city politics.
That year was the rebound year for Handshoe, who after narrowing losing to Democrat Larry McGahen in 1999, came back to narrowly defeat him in 2003.
Republicans seized a 5-2 majority of city offices in 2003 and haven’t looked back since.
