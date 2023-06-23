LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has set the thermostat to maximum heat on a LaGrange man already in some serious hot water relating to four Level 4 felony sexual misconduct with a minor charges which were filed in January.
Matthew B. Cook, 52, of the the 1600 block of North C.R. 200E, had been originally charged on Jan. 11 with those four felonies. Following a bond reduction hearing, he was released on March 27.
He was later returned to custody.
On June 16, LaGrange County authorities added charges of sexual misconduct with a minor armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 1 felony; and two counts of child exploitation, a Level 5 felony.
On Monday, Cook posted $10,000 bond and was again released, according to jail staff.
A Level 1 carries a sentencing range, upon conviction, of 20-40 years in prison. The sentencing ranges for Level 4 and 5 felonies, upon conviction, are 2-12 years and 1-6 years, respectively.
The incidents allegedly involved a girl under the age of 16, which took place from September 2020 through September 2022.
Cook allegedly had a gun, which he laid on the victim’s nightstand, pointed at her, when he performed sexual acts on her, according to charging documents filed June 16 regarding the Level 1 felony charge.
Court documents allege Cook told the victim not to tell anyone because bad stuff would happen.
The child exploitation charges stem from allegations that Cook took inappropriate pictures of the girl. Digital images were allegedly located during a forensic donwnload of Cook’s phone.
The victim’s mother allegedly located inappropriate text messages between her daughter and Cook. LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Strong took the initial report.
The case was investigated by Indiana State Police Detective Mike Carroll.
A forensic interview with the alleged victim was done on Oct. 21, 2022, at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center in Fort Wayne.
Carroll then interviewed Cook on Oct. 22 and Oct. 27.
According to court documents, after Cook was read his Miranda rights, he allegedly admitted to having oral and traditional sex with the victim, telling investigators he knew what he was doing was wrong.
Cook’s next court hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 in LaGrange Circuit Court.
A two-day jury trial has tentatively been scheduled for Sept. 27-28.
