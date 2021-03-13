ALBION — The kind of physical confrontation between police and an Albion man, which occurred Tuesday night in Ligonier may be becoming more common, police say, but the length of that encounter was unusual.
“When I came into law enforcement it was a little more rare,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said of people actively resisting arrest. “There was more respect.”
Fidel A. Murillo, 25, of the 300 block of Riverview Drive, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police following a fight with multiple police officers that charging documents say lasted 20 minutes.
On Wednesday, Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery charged Murillo with three counts of battery to a public safety official resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; one count of battery to a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday’s incident began with a traffic stop in the CVS parking lot in Ligonier, and ended up with three officers suffering minor injuries. One deputy had to be taken to Parkview Noble Hospital for evaluation before he was released.
Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said any uptick in people actively fighting the police has been minor and remains a last resort for law enforcement.
“That’s the last thing we want to do — put our hands on somebody,” Shearer said.
The type of encounter may be happening more often, but the length of Tuesday’s fight was unusual according to a pair of civilians who are experienced in the physical toll such encounters exact.
“That is a crazy amount of time,” Kendallville’s Zach Hayden said.
A master Taekwondo instructor, Hayden is a seventh-degree black belt with 27 years of martial arts experience. He said he could not imagine a physical fight lasting that long. He compared a physical fight to a sprint.
“The energy systems that are used for an encounter like that are expended over a short period of time,” Hayden said.
Kendallville resident Randy Handshoe won state titles as a professional and amateur boxer during a 26-year career. The duration of Tuesday’s fight also surprised him.
“You’re going to be completely worn out,” Handshoe said. “You’re going all out the entire time.”
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker, a defensive tactics instructor, said he was involved in a physical fight that lasted approximately eight minutes several years ago.
“It was a knock-down, drag-out fight,” Walker said. “It felt like an eternity. It was mentally and physically exhausting. A person who is in very good shape — two minutes is a long time.”
Walker said police officers are carrying between 25-30 pounds of gear, adding to the exertion. Police involved in a physical fight have to be conscious of retaining their firearm, whether other individuals are in the area and overall public safety.
Such encounters become a matter of will, Walker said.
“You aren’t just fighting for yourself,” he said. “You are fighting to keep everyone in your community safe. Giving up is not an option.”
