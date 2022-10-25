KENDALLVILLE — Before construction crews start digging up and rebuilding Drake Road next year, the Kendallville Water Department wants to get ahead of the project and help try to reduce water outages for residents in the area.
By installing a series of new valves on water mains in the area, the city will be able to shut off smaller sections of mains as needed, keeping the water flowing to the most people possible and reducing the impact of the road work.
At Tuesday's Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, water superintendent Scott Mosley presented information about a strategic valve installation project that will take place on Drake Road.
The city will have 15 valves installed along the main at a cost of about $296,000. The project would be funded via America Rescue Plan funds and not local tax dollars of water department operating funds.
Drake Road is scheduled for the first phase of reconstruction starting next year. Crews will work over a two-year period to tear down and rebuild the road from Main Street to Weston Avenue. After that's complete in 2024, the city will then advance on the second phase, similar improvement from Weston Avenue to S.R. 3.
As part of that work, crews will need to move some water lines to get them out of the way of other infrastructure, Mosley said, and that will including having to cut off and re-pipe some sections.
"Drake Toad has a water plant on it so we've got some really big water main and great pressure," Mosley said. "On this project they need to actually cut the water main and put in new water main so there will be people off."
Typically when a water main breaks, crews usually fix it "live," meaning that water is never shut off. Homes can continue to get water, while water department employees get a little — or a lot — wet, depending on the size of the problem.
Because the Drake Road lines will need to be completely severed and moved, however, it will require water service to be shut down. Without the vales to allow sections to be cordoned off, the city would have to drop service for dozens to even hundreds of residents.
Mosley said the valves, which will installed in approximately one-block sections, will also be useful in the future in the event of breaks or other maintenance work to help minimize disruptions.
The valves are also installed live, so the city won't need to shut off service in order to install the gate valves.
Board of Works members asked in East Noble Middle School could be without water at one point during the Drake Road construction project, which Mosley said could be a possibility. The school is served by water lines from two different directions — Kendallville's water network is also highly looped so most places can get served from either direction in the main — so it would just depend how the project shakes out.
The Drake Road general contractor will have a full-time, on-site inspector, and that person would likely be in charge of communicating with property owners in the project area about upcoming service disruptions or other issues that might impact their access or utilities, city engineer Scott Derby said.
"A lot of times that kind of job is done by that individual, they're coordinating the whole project," Derby said.
Board of Works members approved the expenditure from the city's ARPA funds.
The valve installation will need to be complete before April, which is when Drake Road construction is expected to start.
Mosley said that, unlike water main breaks that happen at random and need to be fixed immediately, crews will be able to pick and choose good weather days to get out and do the valve installations over the winter months.
