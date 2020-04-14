ANGOLA — A pursuit that reached speeds as great as 90 mph ended in Angola when Ashley-Hudson Police decided to end the chase for safety reasons as the suspect neared busy traffic areas in Angola Monday afternoon.
The man driving a tan Toyota Corolla police were after ended up in a fender-bender at the busy intersection of Harcourt Road and North Wayne Street and fled. There were no injuries to the person in the other vehicle. By that time, police had slowed in hopes of not endangering lives or property, said Ashley Town Marshal Scott Barnhardt.
"It's always better to err on the side of caution and end the pursuit," Barnhardt said. "An accident took place and we decided to end the pursuit due to the traffic congestion at that intersection."
Even with less traffic due to the state's stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, Harcourt and Wayne remains a busy intersection, particularly at a time when people who are working are just leaving for the day.
Barnhardt said his department has a suspect and will be turning over investigatory information to the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office to determine whether to file charges.
The incident started Monday just before 4:30 p.m. when officers were asked to check on a suspicious vehicle at the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District facilities on C.R. 800S just east of Ashley.
When officers arrived, a tan Toyota Corolla, was leaving, bearing a false license plate.
A traffic stop was attempted but the man fled with officers in pursuit. The vehicle led officers to Angola, reaching speeds of 90 mph on county roads.
The driver was a man with brown hair and a goatee. Though police do have a suspect, they request anyone who has any information to call Ashley-Hudson Police at 587-9388.
Assisting were officers with the Angola Police Department, Indiana State Police and Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
