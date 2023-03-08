LIGONIER — Bryan Shearer, Ligonier’s police chief and public safety director, was all ready for prime time on Feb. 27 to present his department’s annual report to the city council.
Then he got word that a Hispanic advocacy group, Los Voz Unida of Plymouth, would be attending to ask for the city’s support on Indiana Senate Bill 248, which would create a driving privileges card for people who cannot get a license or car insurance because they don’t have the required documents.
A large audience of the city’s Hispanic residents were expected to attend the council meeting to hear Los Voz Unida spokesman Ed Rodriguez ask the council for a resolution of support for SB 248.
Shearer couldn’t believe his luck — a packed house to hear about the success of his officers and for the first time, hear it in English and Spanish. Rodriguez agreed to translate, allowing residents to hear firsthand what their police department was doing in 2022,
Shearer was elated. He said “it gave me chills to speak and have Mr. Rodriguez translate.”
That moment may have been serendipity, but it was aided and abetted by Shearer’s principles of community policing.
“You have to identify the needs of the community,” Shearer said Monday in his office at City Hall. “I learned that relationships cannot be built in times of crisis.”
Shearer and his officers take every opportunity to be out in the community and engaging residents whenever they can.
“Our SRO (school resource officers) is a popular way to reach out to kids, parents and staff,” Shearer said.
Shearer’s report touted the fact that business burglaries have been at zero for the past three years. Residential burglaries dropped from four incidents in 2020 to one incident each in 2021 and 2022.
The key to such a low rate? Ligonier’s police officers perform business security checks and do home checks for residents on vacation.
Shearer believes the checks are one more “neutral” situation to engage residents and build relationships.
“Business security checks send a message,” Shearer said. “One, it lets the owners know they are important, and two, if something happens, we know exactly when the building was checked.”
Shearer points to the recent Dan and Leigh Dakich bicycle event as another way to build trust with community residents. The Ligonier police and fire departments collaborated to give 20 youngsters a free bike and chance to meet a role model.
“We get in front of the kids and parents and just talk to them,” Shearer said. “For 17 of the 20, it’s the first bike they’ve ever had.”
That community trust comes in handy when there is a crisis. Shearer pointed to a recent water rescue on the Elkhart River. A man jumped into the river to retrieve his lost kayak and the fast-moving water swept him away. He managed to pull himself onto a log until first responders could get to him.
“The kayaker knew me,” Shearer said. “He wanted to jump, but with the temperature of the water and the current, he would not have survived.”
Shearer kept talking to the man, building rapport, building trust, until firefighters arrived with water rescue equipment. Shearer said the man trusted him because the two men knew each other in calmer circumstances.
“It was his prior knowledge of who I was,” Shearer said. “He saved his life with that trust.”
Shearer serves on the training board for the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in his third term of four years, where he helps shape curriculum. The main academy is in Plainfield with five satellite locations around the state. He said the board recently was given the power to decertify an officer who has committed a crime or violated the law.
Shearer was appointed to the board by former Gov. Mike Pence and reappointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Shearer believes that maintaining ties to state government is also a way to improve community policing.
“Gov. Holcomb has supported law enforcement in the state for the last four years like no other governor.” Shearer said. “A capital project of $85 million for the academy will refurbish the academy and switch to scenario-based training for officers.”
Scenario-based training allows officers to get practical experience before they encounter the real situation, much like a pilot flies on a simulator before climbing into a real cockpit. Shearer believes the scenario training will improve officer response in the communities where they will eventually serve.
“Holcomb is the only governor in the U.S. to ‘back the blue’ and give law enforcement the money to improve training,” he said. “Kudos to Holcomb and the legislature for that.”
One advantage in working at the state level is that Shearer can consult with his law enforcement peers all over the state when a crisis happens, because “if we haven’t dealt with it yet, we will.”
Another plank in Shearer’s community policing platform is leadership development for the future. He works to train his officers “to do my job” so that officers can easily step into a leadership role.
Shearer noted that residents sometimes ask why he doesn’t wear his uniform on a daily basis. He believes that wearing street clothes makes him more approachable, along with the fact that he lives in the community where he works. He sees his fellow residents at the grocery store, the gas station, at school events and at his laundromat, a small business he co-owns. Shearer does wear his uniform when the occasion calls for it.
Ligonier residents also play a part in how well law enforcement works in the city.
“Citizens have to be vigilant,” Shearer said. “Ligonier citizens are good at reporting what they see.”
