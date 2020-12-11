LAGRANGE – What’s the Christmas season like without gingerbread?
Hoping to drum up a little more holiday spirit, the LaGrange Communities Youth Centers, Inc., is hosting a gingerbread contest online.
The contest is already underway. The organization is asking people to create their best gingerbread house or other gingerbread creation and join an online gingerbread contest hosted by the LCYC and submit a photo of that holiday creation to the LCYC Facebook page.
“We wanted to do something for the community, so this kind of came to mind as something a family could do at home,” said Jennifer Martin, the LCYC executive director.
The competition is free and open to the public.
Martin is asking for contestants to register first and then create and submit a photo of their creations. The first 25 teams to enter the competition will receive a $10 gift card that can be used use towards supplies to build a gingerbread project. Entrants will be notified by email if they are selected to receive one of the gift cards and given instructions on how and where to pick those cards up.
“Creativity counts,” said Martin, so she’s encouraging people to let their imaginations run wild. She suggests people add pretzel logs, frosting, gumdrops, lifesavers, licorice, and graham crackers to their creations. “Those are just a few suggestions.”
The gingerbread creations can be as little or as big as each contestant wants. Once completed, contestants must take a photo of their gingerbread creation and email those photos to jennifer@lcycinc.org, using the words Gingerbread House as the subject. The last day to submit a photo and enter the contest is Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.
“All submissions will be posted on our LCYC Facebook page for the public to vote on,” Martin said. “Voting will begin Saturday, Dec. 19 and end on Monday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. There are no limits on how many times you can vote, so vote as many times as you want. Share, share, share. Please share the Facebook post with your family and friends and invite them to join in on the fun.”
Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at noon. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners. Prizes include a Christmas Eve box for the family, filled with goodies, a $25 Fireside Craft Burgers and Brew gift, and a $25 Meijer gift card.
“We just wanted to bring people some happiness and joy this holiday season,” Martin said.
