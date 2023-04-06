KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville opened bids for its PreservINg Main Street project and despite the hope to move as quickly as possibly, they may now not get awarded until April 25.
If and when it does move forward, it's only likely to be a partial slate of buildings, too, as the city continues to wrangle with some pricey bids and projects that didn't draw any interest.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety, which met in a special session on Thursday, March 23, had originally planned to try to award contracts to construction firms by its meeting that following Tuesday.
That didn't happen. The city then scheduled a special meeting for Friday, March 31, but that was canceled too because the city needed to confirm with building owners that they were still willing to proceed and could fund their 15% match.
Now, the Board of Works is scheduled to meet for its next regular meeting on Tuesday and the facade bids are not on the agenda again.
Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said the city is still in process of finalizing participation and deciding what bids to accept and which ones to reject. Spring break has also slowed the work down due to vacations and time off.
"As it stands, what we're trying to do is we're trying to have the opportunity to meet with each of the business owners, probably next week," Johnson said. "We want to get their commitment on paper that they're going to agree to the match and we need to go ahead and get their money in hand."
The city received bids on four of five packages, totaling about $1.5 million. Those included:
• Bid Package 1, which covers Jeny’s Tacos at 215 S. Main St., Kropp Insurance at 217 S. Main St., and Love Me Two Times on Main, 105-109 N. Main St., at a total cost of $708,000.
• Bid Package 2, 106 S. Main St., Hosler Realty, and 119 W. Mitchell Street, the old post office, to Strawser Bros. Construction Inc., $241,000 total.
• Bid Package 3, 101 N. Main St., former bank/Relaxation Station, to Schenkel Construction, $236,850.
• Bid Package 5, 221 S. Main St., Strand Theatre, to Advanced Restoration Contractors Inc., $270,000, after opting for an alternative to not have the company do masonry work, a $50,000 deduction of its original base bid of $320,000.
No one submitted a price on Bid Package 4, renovation work on Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St., which was expected to be the biggest and most expensive project among the eight buildings on the docket for upgrades.
Architecture firm MartinRiley is suggesting the city accept bids for Hosler Realty, the old post office, the Relaxation Station and the Strand, but reject Bid Package 1 due to the extremely high price on the Love Me Two Times building.
Within total bid, the price for Jeny’s and Kropp Insurance were $83,000 and $99,000 respectively, while the price quoted for Love Me Two Times was $526,000.
Johnson did say the city likely will reject Bid Package 1, but may split it and try again.
"We feel like if we break (Jeny's and Kropp) out we can probably get a local person to bid on those easily, which would hopefully be less expensive," she said, noting the work on those two buildings primarily consists of window replacement and painting. "Maybe we can still get Jeny's and Kropp bid this year."
The city doesn't intend to give up on Love Me Two Times and Kendallville Auto Value, but Kendallville may attempt to complete the other buildings and then try again for those two bigger projects next spring.
"We're not going to give up, we're going to try again," Johnson said.
