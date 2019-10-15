SHIPSHEWANA — Several Shipshewana Scott and Meadowview elementary school children were named winner for project submitted to the annual Fall Crafters’ Fair held in Shipshewana.
The Blue Gate Restaurant sponsored the elementary school art contest. This year’s theme was “Memories of Fall.” Students were judged on how well their picture captured the theme as well as creativity and craftsmanship. Awards were given to two students from each classroom and five overall school winners from each school building. The winning artwork will be exhibited for the public in the Blue Gate Restaurant and Bakery the entire month of October.
Two Westview School Corp. students’ artwork was named Best in Show and those students honored with $50 each. They were Katelyn Hochstetler, a fourth-grade student at Shipshewana Scott, and Brandon Miller, a fourth-grade student at Meadowview Elementary.
Jacob Lambright, a fourth-grade student at Shipshewana Scott won $50 and the Judge’s Choice award. Valentina Mendoza, a second-grade student was named the Judge’s Choice award winner at Meadowview. She also won $50.
Travis Gingerich, a fourth grade-student at Shipshewana Scott, and Isaiah Bontrager, a third-grade student at Meadowview, each received overall first place honors. Each also received $35.
Shipshewana Scott third-grade student Jonah Lehman and Meadowview third-grade student Kailey Lambright were named second place winners. They both received $30.
Third place awards and $25 went to Shipshewana Scott’s Chandler Engle and Evan Mast.
Individual classroom first place awards went to Shipewana Scott students Harper Yoder, Kurtis Miller, Lily Yoder, Lisa Hersberger, Jayda Stutzman, Katy Mishler, Austin Yoder, Maria Miller, Janice Miller, Jessica Yoder, Jaylen Rennick, Chandler Engle, Jonah Lehman, Tennley Amsden, Ethan Miller, Katelyn Hochstetler, Travis Gingerich and Jacob Lambright.
Honorable mention awards were given to Keith Yoder, Darin Stutzman, Brantley Miller, Nichole Miller, Jacob Yoder, Ryan Mast, Sophie Troyer, Mia Stemm, Finley Gingerich, Harrison Bontrager, Brigham Rahn, Katy Miller, Abby King, Kari Miller, Kurtis Miller, Makenna Bender, Hannah Miller and Mari Jo Mast.
Meadowview Elementary classroom first place awards went to Kaitlyn Fry, Kaylee Yoder, Andrea Schwartz, Grace Beechy, Salia Bontrager, Meagan Yoder, Obie Raber, Zienna Yoder, Kayli Yoder, Heidi Bontrager, Valentina Mendoza, Isla Slabach, Isiah Bontrager, Evan Mast, Kailey Lambright, Jenisa Kauffman, Brandon Yoder, and Rylan King.
Honorable mention awards were given to Julian Flores, Joshua Miller, Ethan Rainsberger, Sadie Schlabach, Jace Schrock, James Lambright, Emily Otto, Faith Bontrager, Hannah Troyer, Akhila Reed, Justin Miller, Lori King, Janelle Mishler, Melissa Bontrager, Kenzie Detweiler, Amy Yoder, Adam Miller and JoLinda Otto.
