ALBION — Noble County law enforcement made some hay on drug busts and operating while intoxicated arrests in 2022, according to a report issued Tuesday by Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
In 2022, the county saw double the number of people booked on drug-related charges compared to 2021. That total includes those arrested by officers in Ligonier, Albion, Avilla, Rome City and the Indiana State Police as well as the sheriff’s department.
According to the report, 2022 saw 514 drug-related bookings into the Noble County Jail by all law enforcement agencies working in the county, compared to 254 the year before. In 2020, 255 people were arrested on drug-related charges.
Noble County deputies made 270 of those drug arrests in 2020, doubling the total from the previous two years combined. In 2021, deputies made 152 drug arrests. In 2020, 108 such arrests were recorded.
The other agencies combined to make 244 drug arrests in 2022, compared to 102 in 2021 and 147 in 2020.
According to Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters, his department levied 311 drug-related charges in 2022, compared to 192 the year prior.
Waters said the reasons for the jump are multi-faceted.
The influx of fentanyl which is laced with everything from cocaine to marijuana to methamphetamine, had an effect on the number of charges filed, which differs from the number of bookings.
For example, a person arrested on meth charges in 2021 would count as one charge. A person found with methamphetamine laced with fentanyl would lead to a pair of charges now, one for the methamphetamine charge and the other for possession of fentanyl. That arrest would still count as one booking.
“There’s some correlation there,” Waters said of the increase in charges and the availability of fentanyl.
Waters and Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer both cited the open southern border of the United States with being an issue in seeing more fentanyl locally.
Another factor is societal. Shearer and Weber estimated that 75-80% of drug arrests are marijuana-related.
“People thinks it’s OK,” Shearer said of marijuana usage. “It’s so commonly used in today’s society.”
“It’s much more accepted than it was year ago,” Weber said. “It just creeps in there and then it becomes the norm.”
Most of the marijuana-related arrests come in vehicles. Having someone driving a car high on marijuana is frightening, Shearer said.
“That’s the scary part,” he said.
Shearer is also concerned with the “it’s just marijuana,” mentality, pointing out that at every major meth seizure his department has been involved with, marijuana has also been present.
Weber said in states where marijuana has become legal for recreational use, the number of vehicle crashes — including fatalities — has gone up dramatically.
With Michigan legalizing the use of marijuana a couple of years ago, it’s easier to buy legally in that state and transport for illegal sale and use in Noble County.
A big factor in the arrest numbers is having good officers on the streets, police said.
“I think it’s proactive officers,” Shearer said. “It’s not by accident. Its officers who know exactly what tey’re doing, know what they’re looking for.”
Waters agreed.
“We’ve been able to hire high-quality candidates,” he said. “We have outstanding personnel.”
Kendallville’s third-shift drug dog, in particular, has made a difference in narcotic detection and arrests, Waters said.
Weber said his officers, particularly those that work through the night hours, have been all over enforcing drug laws.
“They just look for it,” Weber said. “It’s a great factor when you have officers with that knowledge.”
Weber said his officers may have stopped someone from a moving violation, for example, but they don’t stop there, using that stop to observe for other illegal activity.
“They’re going that extra step,” Weber said.
The same is true in Ligonier.
The total number of operating while intoxicated bookings into the jail jumped from 163 in 2021 to 238 in 2022, an increase of 46%. There were 179 OWI bookings in 2020.
Noble County police made 82 OWI arrests in 2022, up from 79 the year before. Deputies made 94 such arrests in 2020.
All other agencies combined to log 156 OWI arrests in 2022, compared to 84 in 2021 and 85 in 2020.
According to the report, 65.5% of all OWI arrests were made by municipal police, compared to 51.5% in 2021.
“It’s always an emphasis,” Shearer said of enforcing the state’s OWI laws. “We focus on high-value, quality traffic stops.”
And because there are more municipal police who patrol heavily traveled areas, the numbers reflect that.
“I think the traffic volume had something to do with that,” Shearer said.
