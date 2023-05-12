LIGONIER — In an unopposed caucus Thursday, Noble County Republicans selected Earle Franklin as the next mayor of Ligonier.
Franklin, who up until his new oath of office, served as the city’s building inspector and was already the Republican nominee for office after the May 2 primary election. He is currently unopposed on the ballot in the fall.
He’s entering office about seven months early, succeeding four-term Mayor Patty Fisel, who died April 25 after a long bout with cancer.
“I’m obviously humbled by everything that has happened,’ Franklin said Friday. “I want to complete Patty’s projects now and then some new ones.”
Franklin was sworn in with a Bible given to him by his mother when he was in high school.
“I think she’d be proud of her kid,” he said.
Franklin said future projects could include repairs to the gazebo near Ligonier Public Library, and development of the park behind the fire station.
Franklin has plans to visit Ligonier, Pennsylvania, in June to look at that city’s gazebo and meet officials there.
Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams said another candidate had put in his name to serve as interim mayor to serve out the rest of Fisel’s term this year, but then withdrew before Thursday’s caucus.
Even if Republicans had selected someone other than Franklin, that interim mayor only would have served out the rest of Fisel’s term through the end of this year because it’s too late for another Republican to get on the election ballot in order to win a full four-year term from 2023-27.
Franklin was appointed by Fisel to the city’s Board of Works in 2012 and became the city’s building inspector shortly after. He’d been in both positions now for just over 10 years.
Franklin said he often discussed city problems with Fisel to find solutions.
Franklin said he learned from Fisel. He noted that Fisel gave hours of her time to city causes by attending early morning meetings and after-hours evening meetings along with her daily duties and that she built a great team of city employees who kept Ligonier going even when she couldn’t be there.
Franklin will now step up from one member of the former mayor’s team to leading that team.
