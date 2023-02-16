Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Michael C. Beeman, 47, of the 200 block of West Fifth Street, Lapel, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Beeman was held without bond.
Hannah N. Lewis, 21, of the 1600 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeaenor. Lewis was held on $2,500 bond.
Billy Pullin, 67, no address provided, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Pullin was held without bond.
Jorge A. Villanueva, 52, of the 1900 block of Elkhart County Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Villanueva was held without bond.
Devin J. Weaver, 19, of the 1400 block of Ventura Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jace L. Jackson, 18, of the 100 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Jackson was held without bond.
Davin E. Lawrence, 25, of the 1200 block of North S.R. 5, Larwill, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Toni L. Reiff, 28, of the 2100 block of North Binkley Road, Larwill, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
