8 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Eight people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Jonathon R. Bixby, 32, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bixby was held on $354.15 cash bond.
Jeremy D. Boyer, 46, of the 9200 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was booked at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Ellen E. Diffendarfer, 37, of the 4400 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Diffendarfer was held without bond.
Peter M. Parisi Jr., 27, of the 6900 block of South C.R. 145E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Parisi was held on $3,500 bond.
Roger D. Patrick, 43, of the 100 block of Winchester Trail, Goshen, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Patrick was held without bond.
Ashley N. Roberts, 35, of the 700 block of Phillips Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Roberts was held without bond.
Jeremy Slone, 42, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Stephanie M. Tikkanen, 41, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Tikkanen was held without bond.
3 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Three people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Judy Moore, 59, of the 6600 block of South C.R. 550E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a failure to appear warrant relating to original charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct. No bond information provided.
Kenneth Yoder, 46, of the 400 block of South Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a domestic charge. No bond information provided.
Austin Gilbert, 31, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a temporary custody order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
