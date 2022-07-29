KENDALLVILLE — What will become of a former nursing home building on South Main Street?
Neighbors in the area have heard some rumors and they've already come forward to the city to let them know they don't want.
At the July 19 Kendallville City Council meeting, several residents living on South Main Street near the former Hickory Creek at Kendallville nursing home at 1433 S. Main St. came to air their concerns with the council and seek information.
Jack Guthrie, who has lived at his home just south of Hickory Creek for 33 years, served as the spokesman for the neighborhood.
Guthrie and neighbors have gathered together on rumors that the former nursing home, which closed earlier this year, could become a halfway house or other kind of residential facility for people going through recovery programs.
Guthrie tossed out the name of a ministry that might be looking at the building.
"A residential facility for me who have passed, I assume it's who have passed a program they have offered … a residential facility for people who have been through their program and graduated, whatever that may mean, but have nowhere to live," Guthrie said. "We live in a very stable neighborhood and we feel that the nursing home as it was compared to what it could be is a real sea change."
Guthrie asked if city officials had any information about possible changes, to which the mayor said they had little at this point.
"What I know is the Christian ministries that runs the Christian center here on Main Street is interested in purchasing. I don't know if they've secured it financially," Handshoe said. "No one has applied for a change of rezoning because it will need rezoning from a nursing home to whatever they want to do."
The Christian Community Center at 112 S. Main St. in downtown is run by Inspiration Ministries and does operate a faith-based fellowship sobriety program.
But Don Harvey, an Inspiration Ministries board member, said his organization has no concrete plans in place at this point.
"We've looked at the building we don't even have a signed purchase agreement for the building," Harvey said. "Just kind of doing our due diligence and try to identify what our internal needs are."
Even if the group was to purchase the building, Harvery said there's no one use identified at this point.
"One of the intentions is to serve the community, not offend the community, but serve the community and the needs that exist," he said.
Handshoe did inform residents that if something is planned for a future use of the building, neighbors would be informed through the typical zoning and planning process.
"If this is what happens, if they do purchase and want to move forward with a zoning change they have to go through the planning commission. You would know the night of the meeting, the meeting must be published in the paper of record in the legals section," Handshoe said. "After the planning commission reviews it, if they approve it, then it comes before the city council."
But at this point, there's nothing official brewing, at least not as far as the city's administration knows.
"We don't know anything more about it than you at this point," Councilman Regan Ford said.
