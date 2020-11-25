LAGRANGE — Giving Tuesday is coming up in less than a week, and ARC of LaGrange County is asking people not to forget them this holiday season. It’s been a tough year for many not-for-profit organizations like ARC.
ARC helps care for LaGrange County’s disabled community by providing them a series of programs that include assistance, education, work, and housing. But that kind of help costs money, and this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, ARC has to cancel several important fundraising events, blowing several holes in an already tight budget.
So that makes events like Giving Tuesday all that much more important, said Deb Lambright, ARC’s development director.
“Giving Tuesday is a global event, one day of the year, the first Tuesday of December. Its purpose is to get people to give something back to help support others in their communities,” Lambright said. “Last year, people stepped up to help ARC. We’re asking once again people considering making a donation to ARC. Those donations will help fund programs at ARC and care for clients. If you want to make a donation, call us and we’ll pick it up. If you want to send in a check, great, just make sure it’s dated Dec.1.”
Lambright the coronavirus pandemic has made providing those services more expensive.
“We need help. We go through masks, and gloves, and PPEs, and sanitizers and sprays. It’s just endless, and it’s expensive,” Lambright said. “All of this is stuff that we have to spend money on, it wasn’t budgeted for. No one planned for a pandemic. So it would be great if we could get some donations on that day because every dollar we get will be matched.”
ARC has once again teamed up with AWS, a Fort Wayne based foundation created to help organizations that in turn help the disabled, for Giving Tuesday. AWS has once again agreed to match any donation made to ARC on Giving Tuesday.
Last year, ARC joined in on the Giving Tuesday fun. Several ARC clients volunteered to help bag groceries for customers at E&S, Shipshewwana’s bulk grocery store. In return, those clients had the chance to meet new people and hand out information about ARC and Giving Tuesday.
This year, that isn’t going to happen because of the pandemic. So instead, ARC’s clients will be making Christmas cards to send to residents at area nursing homes.
Lambright points out that any donations make to ARC will stay in LaGrange County.
“Any money we raise stays in our community,” she said. “All Giving Tuesday money will go to helping our clients.”
