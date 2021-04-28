LAGRANGE — A Shipshewana man who police say drove the get-a-way car for a machete-wielding accomplice who was accused of robbing a Shipshewana hotel will be spending the next 10 years of his life in prison after agreeing to a plea deal with the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office.
Matthew David Felder, 26, of the 7600 block of North C.R. 920W, agreed to plead guilty to a charge of aiding in armed robbery, a Level 3 felony. He also agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of possession of dangerous material by an incarcerated person, a Level 4 felony, for an incident that occurred at the LaGrange County Jail. The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department reported back in July, Felder was found in possession of a razor blade he’d fashioned into a weapon.
In return for the plea, the state agreed to drop additional charges against Felder including visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
In addition to his prison term, Felder agreed to serve a term of five years of probation following his release, restitution of $935 for damages he caused the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.
Felder’s co-defendant, MacKenzie Ann Scott, 21, of the same address, is accused of threatening the clerk at the Van Buren Hotel early in the morning of Jan. 30, 2020. She allegedly entered the hotel armed with a machete and demanded money. Her next scheduled pre-trial court appearance is for May 4.
Scott was charged with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony.
