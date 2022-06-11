AUBURN — No one was injured, but traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 was snarled Friday afternoon after a three vehicle crash blocked the roadway.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Officers, the Indiana State Police and Auburn Fire Department responded to the crash at the southbound 323 mile marker around 3:20 p.m. The initial call was a three to four vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
Upon arriving on scene officers determined there were no injuries sustained from the crash.
After speaking with all of the drivers involved Sgt. Matt Tamez said the crash began when Austin Treesh, 29, of Wolcottville hit a semi driven by John Poss, 58, of Paducah, Texas from behind. Poss had his flashers on and was attempting to slow down as traffic was backed up.
Treesh said he was looking at the east side of the roadway, and when he looked forward he saw Poss’ semi slowing. Treesh’s 1995 Dodge Dakota continued forward leaving the roadway where it struck a third vehicle driven by Jason Hanna, 49, of Fort Wayne as he was driving in the passing lane.
Treesh’s vehicle came to rest in the driving lane with heavy front end damage. Poss’ semi also came to rest in the driving lane.
The travel lanes of I-69 were closed and traffic was diverted to the shoulder between the 323 and 324 mile markers for a little over an hour.
Brent’s Auto and Riverside Towing assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.