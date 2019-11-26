LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Parks Department and many of its friends gathered Saturday to celebrate the 30th birthday of the Maple Wood Nature Center.
The park marked a milestone in the evolution of the local parks system. The Maple Wood Nature Center building became the centerpiece of the park department’s programs, a place to not only see and experience nature but a place where they could learn about nature around them.
The park became the center of all our organized programming,” said Mike Metz, the superintendent of the LaGrange County Parks Department. “It also fills a real seasonal niche for us, in late winter and early spring, hosting the annual Maple Syrup Festival when not a lot of other things are going on in the other parks at that time.”
The Maple Wood Nature Center's maple syrup celebration has become the biggest event on the parks department calendar, and one of its most important events because of the money the festival raises.
The park’s sugar shack annually hosts a number of school visits each spring from schools all across northern Indiana who students come to the park to learn about the art of tapping maple trees for sap and how that sap then is boiled down into syrup.
The park’s learning center also hosts dozens of events a year, hosting sewing, quilting and musical events throughout the year.
Saturday, guests were treated to a hot cup of cider, allowed to make s'mores and encouraged to take a late afternoon stroll along a trail through the woods.
“We had a pretty good day, and good weather,” Metz said of Saturday’s gathering.
