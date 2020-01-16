INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, encourages Hoosier students interested in state government to participate in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2020 legislative session.
Students ages 13-18 can spend a day at the Statehouse in Indianapolis assisting House legislators and staff, and touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court and the House and Senate chambers. He said it is also an opportunity to witness the legislative process in person, including debates on various proposals for new laws.
“Students interested in discovering how state government works should take advantage of this opportunity,” Abbott said. “It is an experience that gives students the chance to not only visit and learn about the Statehouse, but also the ability to participate and watch the lawmaking process.”
Abbott said student pages receive an excused absence from school and groups can participate together. Students are responsible for their own lunch expenses and transportation to and from the Statehouse. Opportunities to serve as a page include Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session, which concludes by March 14.
For more information and to sign up, visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/PageProgram or call 800-382-9841.
With limited openings, students are encouraged to apply soon.
