SHIPSHEWANA — Pajama Days, Shipshewana’s light-hearted, whimsical mid-winter celebration of all things shopping, returns again Saturday, and this time, the celebration couldn’t be more important.

COVID-19 knocked many town-wide events off Shipshewana’s calendar last year, like its annual spring celebration, Mayfest, and its Lighted Parade, an event that kicks off the Christmas season here and which typically draws as many as 20,000 to town.

But this year Pajama Days, which encourages visitors to come to town wearing their best winter pajamas and in return, qualify for special discounts at stores throughout the town, could mean the difference for some retailers between staying in business or closing their doors for good, said Phyllis Youga, executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Not only did the coronavirus pandemic keep a lot of people from visiting town and shopping local stores, but it also pushed a lot of people away from retailers in Shipshewana to large online vendors.

“Yeah, it’s a fun day, but I think it also is significant because it helps people recognize the importance of retails shops,” she said. “Amazon has made its dent in onsite retail stores. And then when COVID encouraged every to buy everything they could online, and stay out of public spaces, retail shopping took an even bigger hit. So I think many of our businesses are trying their best to stay in business. Events like Pajama Days is becoming a matter of survival for some of these small retail businesses and specialty shops.”

Like the rest of the state, shops in Shipshewana were ordered closed by the state when the pandemic started sweeping across Indiana last spring. Those measures were enacted to slow the spread of the disease.

But even as those restrictions were slowly lifted, it was still difficult to run a successful business.

And each time it seems the virus retreated, it suddenly reappeared. After riding out a surge in new infections last month, the state’s COVID numbers, as well as the number of people hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19, are now on the decline. Vaccination clinics have popped up in almost every community in the state, giving people a renewed sense of hope business owners said.

Shipshewana businesses did suffer throughout the pandemic but did fare better than more expects first suggested. While tourism and retail were down about 35 percent in the year, tourism and retail in other parts of the state suffered declines of as great as 65 percent.

Heidi Stoltzfus, the owner of the Red Wagon, a specialty toy store in the Davis Mercantile Building, said many retailers in town are grateful for the community support they received throughout the pandemic but are looking forward to good Saturday thanks to Pajama Days. Pajama Days has been part of the Shipshewana landscape for about 25 years now.

“Pajama Days will kind of be the first real event we’ve had in the last year that looks like it could be as good as those events we had in the past,” she explained. “All the other events we scheduled for the past year have either been canceled or greatly reduced.”

That isn’t to say this year’s Pajama Days will be exactly like those of years before.

Hoping to reduce the number of people in town early in the morning, many retailers are offering extended hours on special deals, in the hopes of avoiding huge crowds early in the morning.

“It’s going to be a good, breath of fresh air for us, and a sign of life beyond the pandemic,” she said. “It’s going to be a good thing.”

Youga said events like Pajama Days helps remind people that Shipshewana and its retail shops are still here.

“We are doing our best to make sure people remember that we’re here and that when they shop in Shipshewana, they can see the merchandise, touch and feel it before you buy something,” she explained. “That a real important difference between buying here and buying online.”

Stoltzfus said last year’s Pajama Days numbers were great, and retailers are hoping for something similar this year.

‘We hope that it’s a good weekend, and we hope that it’s a good predictor of the rest of year, but we have learned to not assume anything, and be grateful for every day that we’re open,” she explained.