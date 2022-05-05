KENDALLVILLE — Kites will soar high over the grounds at the Mid-America Windmill Museum on Sunday for the museum’s annual Kite Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free for the annual fun family day including museum tours, compliments of the museum. The museum’s wide open property is an ideal location to fly kites safely.
The Hoosier Kitefliers Society members will be there to give free kites to children age 12 and younger. Children will also receive Pizza Hut coupons at the vent. The kite enthusiasts can help with getting the kites in the air, even with little wind.
Those attending Kite Day are welcome to bring their own kites.
Tom Jansen of Kendallville will display his unique collection of kites and answer questions. Kevin and Julie Kelham will also be on hand with their kite collection.
Museum volunteer Pam Younce said this is the 18th year for Kite Day, which began in 2002. Amazingly, Kite Day has had only two rain-out days and one cancellation because of the pandemic, she said.
“We urge people to bring a picnic or snacks and enjoy the day,” Younce said.
Visit www.hoosierkite.org for more information about the Hoosier Kitefliers Society.
The Mid-America Windmill Museum displays more than 50 full-size windmills on the grounds with many artifacts exhibited in the transplanted Klinger Barn. The Flint & Walling Company, still located in downtown, Kendallville, was a leading manufacturer of windmills well into the 20th century before shifting to electric pumps.
Windmills made the possible the settlement of the Midwest and West and the development of agriculture by providing essential water fos people, crops and livestock.
The museum, at 732 S. Allen Chapel Road, is the only one of its kind east of the Mississippi River. Several windmill museums exist in western states.
